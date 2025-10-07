Ghanaian actor John Dumelo flaunted his exceptional football skills in a viral video on Instagram

The politician failed to score a goal in the penalty box, which has become the talk of the town online

Social media users applauded the Member of Parliament for spending regular time in his constituency

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has emerged as one of the most outstanding politicians in the Fourth Republic.

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture has shared a hilarious video of his recent community engagement with constituents on Facebook.

MP and Deputy Agriculture Minister, John Dumelo, plays football with the youth in his constituency of Ayawaso West Wuogun. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

John Dumelo nearly trips during football match

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo participated in a friendly match with the youth in his constituency after spending the early morning hours with the elderly, listening to their grievances and suggestions on how to improve life in the communities.

The award-winning actor looked sporty in a blue-black T-shirt and camo shorts, styled with sneakers, as he put on a sleeveless jersey to play for the winning team.

The defenders and midfielders made sure they prevented him from scoring after he received a pass from one of his teammates.

The celebrity father of three flaunted his football skills by dribbling the young players during the heated game.

Dumelo missed a great opportunity to score in the penalty area and instantly lost his balance in the viral video.

John Dumelo shares football moment with fans

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's viral Instagram post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mallam V IP Sadick

"Hon taya 😂😂😂. But regardless, I love ur energy, keep doing de good work for ur constituency ❤️."

Sam Rawlings stated:

"Charley, you go chop the position for like forever oo😆."

Yaw Addo

"The Ashaiman MP Earnest Norgbey is busy chilling at East Legon leaving his people."

Nyame Ba Oscar

"NDC under this administration has shows that we are all equal no one is above anyone in terms of humanity God bless u for ur good heart."

Efo Honour Agbemor-Flint

"John Dumelo you are the people’s leader."

John Dumelo organises free buses for students

Ghanaian politician John Dumelo also earned the admiration of many after organising a second bus for Legon students during their vacation.

This initiative has become a termly activity which has benefited many students over the past few years.

In a trending video, the Deputy Minister looked dapper in an all-white ensemble and a matching Mobutu hat to complete his look.

John Dumelo celebrates sis son's birthday

Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer Gifty Dumelo has flaunted her beautiful maternity photos on Instagram.

John Dumelo, who makes headlines with his lovely family, is one of Ghana's most beloved politicians currently. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

The proud dad shared a photo of his second son as he celebrated his first birthday in style in August 2025.

John Dumelo shared the photos online with an emotional caption on Instagram.

John Dumelo donates bags of rice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on John Dumelo celebrating Homowo with his constituents in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The popular Ghanaian politician gifted bags of rice and other foodstuffs to his constituents in a viral social media clip.

Many Ghanaians applauded the Deputy Agriculture Minister for his kind gesture, leaving comments on his trending post.

