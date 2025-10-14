A man close to Daddy Lumba's family, Nana Kwasi Sarfo, has claimed that the late musician kicked Odo Broni out from his house before his passing

According to Sarfo, who represents Lumba's sisters, Ernestina and Faustina Fosuh, Odo Broni only returned about two weeks before Lumba's passing

Speaking in a recent interview, Sarfo also touched on the status of Odo Broni and Lumba's relationship, insisting that it was not a marriage

There seemed to be some tension between legendary musician, Daddy Lumba, and his partner, Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, before his passing, a close family associate, Nana Kwasi Sarfo, has claimed.

Sarfo, also known as Jigga, who represents Daddy Lumba's surviving siblings, Ernestina Fosuh and Faustina Fosuh, has indicated that the Highlife legend sacked Odo Broni from their house a few weeks before his passing.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra, where he was rushed to after a short illness.

Family controversy about Daddy Lumba's funeral

Following Lumba's passing, there has been a tussle over his private affairs, including issues about who his real wife is and who deserves to observe the widowhood rites. While Lumba was known to have been married to Germany-based Akosua Serwaa, he lived in Ghana with Odo Broni for over 15 years and had six children with her, including a set of twins.

After some back and forth on social media, Akosua Serwaa and her children filed an injunction against his funeral, claiming they were excluded from all preparations.

In a strongly worded statement, she accused family head Kofi Owusu of sidelining her and said she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

Akosua Serwaa stressed she was the late legend’s only legally wedded wife under German law, dismissing Odo Broni’s claim of being his spouse.

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate wife of the deceased who would undergo the widowhood rites.

Daddy Lumba didn't marry Odo Broni?

However, despite the family's declaration of Odo Broni as a wife, Nana Sarfo has indicated that Lumba never married Odo Broni.

According to him, Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, had, in a previous conversation with him, stated that Odo Broni herself had told him [Owusu] that Lumba never married her officially.

Sarfo, who claims to have lived with Daddy Lumba and calls him 'uncle', claimed that, contrary to public perception, Odo Broni and the late musician were not a perfect couple as portrayed.

He narrated that a few weeks before his passing, Lumba kicked Odo Broni out of his house, adding that some prominent people had intervened before the deceased allowed her back in.

"Those who are saying Akosua Serwaa has divorced, ask where the woman who was living with the man, if she was not sacked from the house. She was kicked out, and she had to beg through some respected people. Lumba only took her back two weeks before he passed away," she said.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer replies Daddy Lumba's family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the lawyer for Akosua Serwaa had offered clarity in the wake of the lawsuit filed against Odo Broni and the head of the Daddy Lumba family.

Setting the record straight, he detailed why allowing Odo Broni to be recognised as a widow should not be entertained.

Lawyer William Kusi also called out the head of Daddy Lumba's family over claims that the late musician legally had two wives.

