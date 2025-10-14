Okatakyie Afrifa is trending following his recent utterances about Daddy Lumba’s family head

In a viral video, the media personality blamed Kofi Owusu for the confusion that has arisen regarding Daddy Lumba’s funeral plans

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the statements made by Okatakyie Afrifa

Popular Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has lashed out at the family head of the late Daddy Lumba amid recent developments surrounding the funeral arrangements of the highlife legend.



In a now-viral video, the outspoken media personality, who is currently based in the United States, expressed frustration over recent matters emerging in the wake of Daddy Lumba’s death, alleging that Kofi Owusu was the instigator of all the brouhaha.

Okatakyie Afrifa slams Daddy Lumba's family over recent developments surrounding the musician's demise. Photo credit: @For The Records/Facebook, @GHPage/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He wondered why the elderly man found it prudent to grant interviews about matters of who deserves to perform the widowhood rites, especially considering the delicate nature of the matter.

“As for this Abusuapanin, if you are looking for a useless family head, then it is this one. He takes delight in being on social media more than anything else. Was he appointed as family head because of social media? I don’t know, he seems to think he inherited Daddy Lumba’s stardom and now believes he can act like a celebrity since Daddy Lumba is no more. This is a family head who, less than 24 hours after Daddy Lumba’s death, went viral for speaking about his relative’s temperament. He was the one who started this disgraceful act.”



Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosusa Serwaa, files a lawsuit. Photo credit:@Daddy Lumba

Source: Instagram

Akosua Serwaa’s lawsuit

Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, and her children have filed a lawsuit against the funeral of the late musician.

In a press statement, Akosua Serwaa, who described herself as Daddy Lumba’s legally wedded wife, said she was not consulted regarding his funeral.

She therefore prayed to be recognised as the legally wedded wife and also sought to bar Odo Broni from presenting herself as such.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 5,000 views and 29 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps React to Okatakyie Afrifa’s concerns

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the concerns raised by Okatakyie Afrifa.



@adjoasmith1459 opined:

“Abusuapanin is the main cause of these problems.”

@purplekatakyie1868 wrote:

“Okatakyie, I am a solicitor, and I say to you that your submission on Akosua Serwaa Fosu was needless and could bring you more enemies than good. You should have reasoned better as the wise man you are.”



@afiaowusuwah7055 stated:

“So, from your narcissistic submission, when Akosua knew Lumba, was Lumba already very popular then? Very funny, if they have been together for 40 years now.”





Ajagurajah speaks to Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit



Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah rubbished Akosua Serwaa’s legal challenge against Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba’s family.



Speaking in an interview, he stated that the case was doomed to fail, claiming that Daddy Lumba’s first wife had abandoned the musician when he was unwell.

Source: YEN.com.gh