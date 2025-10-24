An old doom prophecy from Prophet Alex Armstrong has emerged on social media after Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' demise

In a video, the prophet claimed to have foreseen the demise of some prominent people in Ghana in 2025

Prophet Alex Armstrong's doom prophecy has stirred a debate among many Ghanaians on social media

An old doom prophecy from Prophet Alex Armstrong has resurfaced following the demise of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Prophet Alex Armstrong's doom prophecy emerges after Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' demise.

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians were sent into a state of mourning on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after news of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' passing emerged.

The politician died at the age of 76 at the Ridge Hospital. The exact cause of her demise is still unknown.

Speaking to the media after her demise, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, noted that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.

Many prominent Ghanaian figures, including Sarkodie, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwaku Manu, Ama K. Abebrese, Samira Bawumia, and many others, have mourned the NDP founder's passing with glowing tributes.

President John Dramani Mahama, who was officially informed about the unfortunate news at the Jubilee House by the deceased's children, Kimathi and Zanetor, has declared three days of national mourning.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, former President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, led a delegation of NPP officials to Nana Konadu's house to offer their condolences to her family and sign the book of condolences.

Prominent members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party were also present at the residence.

Prophet Armstrong's prophecy resurfaces

In a resurfaced video that was recorded on August 7, Prophet Alex Armstrong prophesied about the demise of many prominent personalities worldwide in 2025.

The Head pastor of the Potter's Family Chapel claimed to have seen three big funerals being held in Ghana in the vision he had.

He said:

"I see prominent people falling. I see it across the globe. I see powerful people falling within 2025. I saw three and then a fourth one. Three big funerals are going to hit Ghana."

Prophet Armstrong also detailed the sequences in which the demise of the three personalities would occur.

Footage of the prophet's doom prophecy has divided opinions, with some tying it to the demise of Nana Konadu.

The video of Prophet Alex Armstrong sharing his doom prophecy is below:

Yaa Asantewaa mourns Nana Konadu's demise

In a video shared by bloggers on social media, Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings was overwhelmed with emotions as she mourned her mother's demise.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings's daughter sheds tears as she mourns her late mother at home.

Source: Facebook

The grief-stricken daughter of the late Nana Konadu struggled to fight back tears despite her best attempt to clean her face and keep her composure.

Her sister, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, was also seen welcoming and hugging some relatives, including an elderly woman, in the compound of their house.

She was later seen interacting with another man as she sat beside her brother, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings.

The video of Yaa Asantewaa weeping after her mother's demise is below:

Fire Oja's prophecy resurfaces after Agyeman-Rawlings' demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a doom prophecy from Fire Oja resurfaced on social media after Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' demise.

In a video, the prophet prophesied that many wealthy people would pass away in Ghana in 2025 during a December 31st church service event.

Fire Oja also claimed that only the poor would be free from the doom that would befall the country.

