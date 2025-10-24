Controversial Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja stoked backlash on social media after he shared an old prophecy about Nana Konadu Agyeman -Rawlings' death

In the December 31, 2024, video, Fire Oja predicted that 2025 would be a year of doom for rich and prominent people, while the poor would survive in droves

The resurfaced video sparked anger on social media, with many Ghanaians slamming the divisive pastor for ‘chasing clout’ while the nation mourned

Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Reverend Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has sparked backlash on social media after an old prophecy resurfaced in the wake of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’s death.

The former First Lady died at Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23, 2025, at the age of 76, sparking nationwide mourning.

Following widespread reports of her demise, her family head and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, addressed the media.

With the Rawlings’ four children seated beside him, he officially announced Nana Konadu's death.

"Earlier this morning, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings felt unwell and was subsequently admitted to the Ridge Hospital. Unfortunately, she passed on," he said.

Nana Konadu was Ghana’s First Lady from June 4, 1979, to September 24, 1979 and from December 31, 1981, to January 7, 2001.

Below is the TikTok video of the late JJ Rawlings' family confirming Nana Konadu's death.

Fire Oja reacts to Nana Konadu’s death

Following the news of the tragedy going viral, Prophet Fire Oja shared an old prophecy which he claimed prophesied Nana Konadu’s death.

The clip contained portions of his sermon on December 31, 2024, during which pastors typically share their prophecies for the upcoming year.

At the time, he stated that 2025 was going to be a year of doom for prominent people in Ghana, while the poor would rather survive in droves.

“In 2025, a lot of prominent people are going to pass away. It would be a year of doom for the rich and powerful, while more poor people would survive.” Fire Oja said.

The video was superimposed with a photo of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, sparking backlash on social media.

The TikTok video shared by Prophet Fire Oja is below.

Nana Konadu': reactions to Fire Oja’s prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Fire Oja speaking about the death of prominent people, which has resurfaced after Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ death.

sexyfinedede_t selfcare said:

"Oh my country Ghana 🇬🇭 😳. We need to do better 😪. She was a good first lady, wife, and mother."

user5161437593493 wrote:

"I said it, they have started it again ooo. This one too prophecy, yooo. Another pastor will also come out soon."

Justice De General said:

"While the family is mourning, you have taken her picture and attached it to your prophecy. So, as people are mourning, you are seeking to be celebrated. What is the substance of this prophecy? Every year, prominent people die. Who told you poor people don't die? If you want evidence, just take a car on the Accra Kumasi road and see the number of funerals that happen every week."

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Nana Konadu resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings resurfaced after her death.

In the video, the controversial Ghanaian preacher stated that he had seen doom hovering around her and called for prayers to save her.

