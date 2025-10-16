Ernestina Fosu has spoken to the media after her appearance at the Kumasi High Court for Akosua Serwaa's injunction hearing

In a video, Daddy Lumba's sister answered questions pertaining to her late brother's upcoming funeral service

Ernestina Fosu's remarks after the court hearing has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has broken her silence after appearing at the Kumasi High Court 5 on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The court adjourned Daddy Lumba's first wife Akosua Serwaa's injunction application on her late husband's funeral service to Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after the first day of the hearing.

The family members of the late highlife musician and his spouse were present at the court for the hearing into the legal suit that was filed against the co-wife, Odo Broni, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home.

In a writ of summons that emerged on social media, Akosua Serwaa indicated that she was seeking an interlocutory injunction at the Kumasi High Court over her late husband's funeral.

She has levelled some serious allegations against some members of her husband's funeral committee and Odo Broni and also demanded an investigation into the cause of his demise.

Daddy Lumba's sister speaks after court hearing

Following the adjournment of the court case, Ernestina Fosu was spotted in her all-black funeral cloth as she left the courtroom with Papa Shee and some fans of Akosua Serwaa.

In a video, she shared a brief statement with a blogger who interviewed her as she and her entourage rushed to their vehicle to depart from the Kumasi High Court.

When asked whether Daddy Lumba's funeral would go on as planned, she stated that the court's ruling on Akosua Serwaa's injunction application on October 28 would determine the final decision.

In another video, she was later spotted with her adult son and a young lady at the entrance of the Kumasi High Court.

Daddy Lumba's sister was seen engaging in a friendly conversation with a young lady, presumed to be a blogger.

Ernestina Fosu appeared to be in a positive mood as she asked questions of the lady, who expressed her admiration for a certain individual who had close ties with the late singer's sister.

She had earlier arrived at the court premises with Evangelist Papa Shee and was seen engaging with her relatives and Akosua Serwaa's sister before the proceedings.

The videos of Ernestina Fosu speaking after the court injunction hearing are below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin appears for court hearing

Daddy Lumba’s family head (Abusuapanin), Victor Kofi Owusu, also made an appearance at the Kumasi High Court for Akosua Serwaa's injunction hearing on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

In a video, he was smartly dressed in a suit as he stood in the hallways of the court awaiting the commencement of the legal case. He was surrounded by a group of young men believed to be his sons and nephews.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his relatives courted attention as they posed for multiple pictures for the Gossips24 blogger, with the family head flashing a smile that delighted many social media users.

The video of Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin and his family at the Kumasi High Court is below:

Reactions to Ernestina Fosu speaking at court

