Fella Makafui has broken her silence amid news about Medikal and Eazzy expecting their first child

The award-winning actress took to social media to pose a question to her many followers

Fella Makafui also interacted with a netizen who attempted to tease her about Eazzy's pregnancy

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has broken her silence after her ex-husband, Medikal, and his new girlfriend, Eazzy, announced that they are expecting a baby.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, rumours of Eazzy's pregnancy emerged after a photo of the singer showing off her big baby bump while posing for photos beside a black Range Rover surfaced on social media.

The Wengeze hitmaker confirmed the rumours as she took to her Instagram page to share multiple photos of herself showing off her growing belly while looking gorgeous in a white lace dress inside a luxurious house.

One of the photos showed Eazzy and her partner, Medikal, beaming with smiles during the pregnancy announcement.

The photos of Eazzy showing off her pregnancy bump are below:

Fella breaks silence amid Medikal, Eazzy pregnancy

Hours after Medikal and Eazzy made their pregnancy announcement, Fella Makafui took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to share a short post.

In the short social media post, the celebrated actress inquired from her numerous followers how their previous night fared for them.

She wrote:

"How was your night?"

In a subsequent interaction, a netizen who wanted to tease Fella Makafui about her ex-husband Medikal and Eazzy's pregnancy went to the comment section and asserted that the actress had a sleepless night because of the news.

He wrote:

"I’m sure you had a sleepless night."

However, the CEO of Simply Snatched questioned the netizen about the reason for his post before stating that she had a very good night, contrary to his claims.

She responded:

"Why? Actually had the best night."

Below is Fella Makafui's social media post:

Fella Makafui's interaction with the netizen on X is below:

Fella's divorce and Medikal's subsequent relationship

Fella Makafui and Medikal announced their separation after being a married couple for four years. During their short-lived marriage, the couple welcomed a daughter, Island Frimpong.

The couple, who entered a romantic relationship shortly after Medikal split from his ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah, got married in a plush traditional wedding in 2020.

Following their separation, Medikal made allegations about his ex-wife in several social media rants, including claims that his ex-wife called the police on him at his home.

He later rendered a public apology and shared that he and Fella Makafui were focused on co-parenting their young daughter.

Months after their separation, Medikal courted dating rumours with Eazzy after they were spotted hanging out and getting cosy with each other in several public places.

In a July 2025 interview with media personality Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the rapper confirmed his romantic relationship with the former Lynx Entertainment signee. He also hinted at getting married to his current partner.

The video of Medikal confirming his relationship with Eazzy is below:

Below is the video of Eazzy flaunting a ring as she bonds with Medikal:

Fella Makafui's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



SheggeyMan commented:

"Why are you pretending as if you have not seen anything on the timeline? Madam, when was the last time you came here to ask us how our night went? When it’s doing and it’s going."

trader_endtym said:

"No Medikal issues, I will say it’s Eazzy."

AlajoMayorr wrote:

"Stressful but Eazzy Baby is pregnant for MDK, so how we go do am?"

Airtimestudioss commented:

"Akosua Fella, you for make sharp o. We don’t want another long thing, biaaa."

AkuduguVictor24 said:

"Lol. She just wants reactions concerning Eazzy's pregnancy."

JamaicaHajia wrote:

"Simple question, see answers. People are depressed and toxic at the same time because they can’t pour their frustration anywhere. Na here you dey come pour."

Fella blasts fans over questions about Medikal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella blasted fans over their questions about her divorce from Medikal.

In a video, the actress warned fans that she was only interested in discussing matters relating to her business ventures.

Fella Makafui noted that she was no longer comfortable with questions about her ex-husband and urged fans to move on from her divorce.

