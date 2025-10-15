Ghanaian beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, has stepped up her fashion sense

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has gone viral with her birthday photos.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng wore a classy outfit for her photoshoot

The style icon looked youthful and elegant in her flawless makeup and white ensemble

Dr Kweku Oteng's wife Akua GMB rocks a white dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa.

Akua GMB slays in white dress

Ghanaian beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa has turned heads with her stunning birthday shoot.

The Miss Golden Stool founder and CEO looked radiant in a long white dress that flaunted her toned legs. She complemented her outfit with a short hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Akua GMB wore pointed white shoes that elevated her look as she posed confidently for the cameras.

Dr Kwaku Oteng and his ex-wife, Akua GMB, attend an event before their separation. Photo credit: @akuagmb.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Another year of grace, growth, and gratitude. Happy birthday to me ✨🎂”. Grateful for the gift of life, love, and lessons. Cheers to my new year 🥂💫.Stepping into my new chapter with faith and favor 💖."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Tinanewsgh stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️🙌."

hajia_bhim_

"Happy Blessed 🎂Birthday Queen ❤️God bless you sooo much 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️."

beckybrooks2022 stated:

"Blessed Birthday 🎉 Mama❤️❤️❤️God richly bless you with good health, long life and prosperity. Keep being that amazing and loving woman you are. Age in God’s Grace Ma. May Good things always find you. God richly bless you and all you do. I love you dearly ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌."

victorialebenee stated:

"Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎉🎂 more grace."

The Instagram photo of Akua GMB's white birthday dress is below:

Akua GMB bags new ambassadorial deal

The celebrated media personality Akua GMB has secured a new ambassadorial deal. She appeared excited as she modelled for a new electronics brand in Ghana.

For the campaign shoot, she rocked a customised T-shirt and denim jeans, showing off her voluptuous figure.

The chief executive officer of Hugo Drinks wore a short hairstyle and polished makeup to enhance her youthful glow.

The Instagram video of Akua GMB talking about her new ambassadorial deal is below:

Akua GMB slays in a lace gown

The style influencer commanded attention at a private event in a custom-made puff-sleeve lace gown adorned with white beads.

She completed her dazzling look with a designer handbag and shiny, pointed stilettos that matched perfectly.

The celebrity mother turned heads with expensive earrings which perfectly matched her stylish outfit for her photoshoot.

The Instagram photo of Akua GMB's stylish gown is below:

Akua GMB undergoes a cosmetic procedure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Akua Amoakowaa, who underwent cosmetic surgery to change her facial appearance.

Akua GMB went to a high-end beauty clinic for the face-balancing treatment, which is common among celebrities.

Some social media users commented on Akua GMB's glowing skin and new nose on Instagram.

