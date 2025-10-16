TikToker Deaconess Abokomah sparked outrage on social media after posting a comic skit shortly after the reported death of his former collaborator Seguwah Official

Seguwah, known for his hilarious cross-dressing skits with Abokomah, reportedly passed away on October 16, 2025 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Ghanaians expressed outrage that Abokomah appeared unbothered by the tragedy, accusing him of ignoring Seguwah’s death instead of paying tribute to him

Popular TikToker Deaconess Abokomah sparked outrage after posting a comic skit following the confirmation of former collaborator, Seguwa’s death.

Deaconess Abokomah faces backlash after ignoring former partner Seguwah's death to post skit. Image credit: @deaconessabokoma,@seguwahtitanic2

Ghanaian TikTok personality and comedian Seguwah Official was reported to have passed away on October 16, 2025.

According to a TikToker who claimed to have recently spoken to him, Seguwah Official had informed him that he was battling an undisclosed illness.

He stated that the popular creator was struggling to speak and was apparently hooked to a oxygen tank.

According Seguwah’s friend, he was initially receiving treatement in Takoradi but was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in Accra, where he unfortunately succumbed to his illness.

The TikTok video with details of Seguwah Official’s death is below.

Deaconess Abokomah blasted for ‘ignoring’ Seguwah’s death

Popular contnet creator Deaconess Abokomah, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, was slammed by Ghanaians on social media following Seguwah Official’s death.

The duo were inseparable friends and colleagues for years, having started their journey to fame together on TikTok.

They starred in numerous videos together and gained traction with their cross dressing videos behaving like females until they later had a falling out.

In January, Abokomah shared a video explaining that he was no longer working with Seguwah.

Following news of the talented creator’s death on October 16, Deaconess Abokomah shared a video skit with another creator, enraging fans online.

Many blasted him for failing to mourn his former friend and collaborator but rather sharing normal comic videos, while others accused him of ending his relationship with Seguwah once he gained fame.

The TikTok video shared by Deaconess Abokomah after Seguwah Official’s death is below.

Reactions to Deaconess Abokomah's skit

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Deaconess Abokomah’s comic skit.

A💕B💋E🔏N💯A PA💯PA💋BI said:

"Are you people aware that your friend died, I mean Seguwah 😭😭😭?"

miss_eyevee💚🦋 wrote:

"Aboks please kindly confirm if the news circulating about the death of Seguwah is true."

greatest742 commented:

"Why are you people asking him? Abokomah stopped talking to Seguwah when things started picking for him."

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES said:

"Is it true Segwuah is dead??"

