Daddy Lumba: Akosua Serwaa's Supporters Release a Special Tribute Song
- Supporters of Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's Germany-based wife, have released a tribute song for the late musician
- The song, in nwomkro (traditional music) form, extols Serwaa's virtues while mourning the Highlife legend
- A video of the new tribute song emerged online on October 16, 2025, the first hearing of Akosua Serwaa's suit against Lumba's family
A new tribute song has been released in honour of the late Highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, known in private life as Charles Kwadwo Fosuh.
Daddy Lumba passed away at the Bank Hospital in Accra on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness. He was 60 years old.
While his passing has devastated his fans and Ghanaians in general, the celebration of Lumba's wife has been overshadowed by controversies.
Family controversy about Daddy Lumba's funeral
Since his passing, Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a tussle with his Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, who filed a suit claiming to have been excluded from all funeral preparations.
The dispute centres on conflicting claims between two women in Lumba's life: Akosua Serwaa, who identifies herself as his legally wedded wife under German law, and Odo Broni, with whom the musician lived in Ghana for over 15 years and had six children, including a set of twins.
In a strongly worded statement, Akosua Serwaa accused her late spouse's family head, Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her and said she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.
She also dismissed Odo Broni's claim that she is Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.
Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral
"He now has a car?": Videos of Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin wearing coat & driving to court spark reactions
Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only wife of the late musician who would undergo the widowhood rites.
The controversy sparked a debate over who holds the rightful claim to observe widowhood rites and oversee Lumba's funeral arrangements.
Daddy Lumba's wife and family appear in court
On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the High Court in Kumasi had the first hearing of Akosua Serwaa's suit and adjourned the case to October 28, 2025.
After the hearing and the subsequent adjournment of the case to October 28, 2025, Lumba's family head was spotted rushing out of court to his car.
In a brief interaction with bloggers and others present, he pleaded for peace. He urged all parties to come together for an amicable resolution, a sharp shift in tone after his earlier insistence that the funeral would go ahead as planned.
Lumba's elder sister Ernestina Fosu breaks silence on her brother's funeral plans after court hearing, video
Watch the video of Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin below:
Akosua Serwaa's supporters release Daddy Lumba song
Following the court appearance and adjournment, supporters of Akosua Serwaa released a tribute song in traditional music (nwomkro) form.
A video of the new song circulating on social media showed a group of women dressed in mourning clothes and performing the nwomkro.
The lyrics of the song extol the virtues of Akosua Serwaa as previously espoused by Daddy Lumba in some of his songs.
Watch the video of Daddy Lumba's tribute song below:
Daddy Lumba's sister and wife demand investigation
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa had accused Odo Broni of negligence and foul play in Daddy Lumba's passing, deepening tension between the camps.
In a formal petition, Akosua Serwaa and Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, demanded a full investigation by Ghanaian and German authorities into the singer’s death.
The duo alleged that Odo Broni gave conflicting accounts about where and how Daddy Lumba passed away, fuelling suspicion and emotional turmoil within the Fosuh family.
Daddy Lumba's elder sister makes rare appearance as she goes to court for Akosua Serwaa's injunction hearing
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh