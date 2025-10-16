Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has appeared in court over Akosua Serwaa's suit against the family

A new video of Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has sparked reactions among social media users.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu appeared at the High Court in Kumasi on Thursday, October 16, 2025, for a suit brought by Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, arrives in court on October 16, 2025, in a suit. Photo source: @plus1tv, @gossip24tv

Akosua Serwaa's suit against Daddy Lumba's family

Akosua Serwaa filed the suit claiming to have been excluded from the funeral preparations for her husband, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Priscilla Ofori Atta, a.k.a. Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, of being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, sues Odo Broni and the musician's family over widowhood rites. Photo source: @mbawumia

The family expressed its readiness to meet Akosua Serwaa in court.

The case was first heard at the Kumasi High Court with Akosua Serwaa's family, Lumba's siblings, and extended family present.

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin appears in court

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu arrived in court wearing a black coat over an army green T-shirt. In a video, he was seen in the company of others, posing for the cameras.

See the arrival of Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin below:

After the hearing and the subsequent adjournment of the case to October 28, 2025, Lumba's family head was spotted rushing out of court to his car.

In a brief interaction with bloggers and others present, he pleaded for peace. He urged all parties to come together for an amicable resolution, a sharp shift in tone after his earlier insistence that the funeral would go ahead as planned.

After the short speech, he sat in his ash-coloured VW Passat and drove off. Looking at its licence plate, which ends with the letter X, Kofi Owusu's must have been registered in 2006.

Watch the video of Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin below:

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin's court appearance

The videos of Daddy Lumba's family head in court have triggered reactions from social media users. While many wondered about Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's choice of a suit, others asked about his car. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

Baby_J💕 said:

"Eeeiii, Since when did Abusuapanin start wearing a suit 😆😆😆😆😆sika nu ashe."

Emmanuel Clicks said:

"Coat of arms paaao."

Nana D said:

"Abusuapanin is going to the court with a coat but not a FUNERAL CLOTH. eiiiiii Tupac!"

ABIGAIL T said:

"Abusuapanni now has a car ooo eeii 😂."

Dianaamable

"They have given him a car anaa."

y~vony💕 said:

"Hw3 I heard he’s capable of buying his own car, ooo sister. Y3 si ohy3 dooo ankasa😂."

Daddy Lumba's sister and wife want investigation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa had accused Odo Broni of negligence and foul play in Daddy Lumba's passing, deepening tension between the camps.

In a formal petition, Akosua Serwaa and Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosuh, demanded a full investigation by Ghanaian and German authorities into the singer’s death.

The duo alleged that Odo Broni gave conflicting accounts about where and how Daddy Lumba passed away, fuelling suspicion and emotional turmoil within the Fosuh family.

Source: YEN.com.gh