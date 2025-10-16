The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa is trending in the wake of certain comments made about Odo Broni

This happened while he was interacting with journalists following the adjournment of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit court hearing

Netizens who took to the comments have shared varied opinions on the comments made by the lawyer

Lawyer William Kusi, counsel for Akosua Serwaa, is receiving a lot of backlash online over his recent comments about Daddy Lumba's embattled wife, Odo Broni.

This occurred on Thursday, October 16, on the sidelines of the injunction application hearing as Lawyer William Kusi interacted with journalists, following the adjournment of the lawsuit filed by his client.

It all happened after he disagreed with the claims that Odo Broni stood by Daddy Lumba during his difficult moments.

In a quick rebuttal on the matter, Lawyer Kusi denied those claims, saying that, on the contrary, Odo Broni enjoyed the benefits that came with being the partner of Daddy Lumba.



“This is not true. She stood by him based on the benefits. You claim to have suffered, but in what way? Is it about spending his money, or the attention you get from the fans? Which one?”

He emphasised his desire to see the case reach its logical conclusion, stressing that it would enlighten many people when it comes to marriage.

“This case is not confined to Ghana alone; it is universal and has the attention of every Ghanaian because it protects their marriage. That is why we are pushing for everyone to have a clear understanding, which is that it is not proper to have a lot of children with someone, thinking that will be grounds enough to claim that you are married.”



The case has been adjourned until October 28.



Details of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit

Akosua Serwaa, who is said to have had an ordinance marriage with Daddy Lumba in Germany, wants the court to restrain Odo Broni from publicly presenting herself as the surviving wife of the late musician.



In her suit, the plaintiff maintains that she is the legally wedded wife and that she was not consulted by the family before announcing the date for the final funeral rites.

Peeps unhappy with comments by Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section called out Lawyer William Kusi, with many urging him not to downplay the support Odo Broni showed Daddy Lumba.

Miss Juu commented:

"A lawyer talking like that? If there’s a deal as the lawyer says, why didn’t Akosua Serwaa follow him to Ghana and also enjoy some?"

Maame Nyarko269 stated:

"How can a whole lawyer talk like this?"

QUEEN HERSELF added:

"Odo Broni’s looks never suggested she was enjoying luxury. Look at the type of wigs and clothes she was wearing. She went there with a good heart, and that’s what didn’t help her."

akosua_ahuofe indicated:

"He didn’t speak well. Ahhh, how can a lawyer talk like this?"

Prince Perez asked:

"Is this man a lawyer or a supporter of Daddy Lumba's wife and sister?"

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"Be respectful, papa lawyer."

Lumba’s sister unhappy with funeral Committee

YEN.com.gh has reported that a sister of Daddy Lumba is unhappy and has called for the dissolution of the musician’s funeral committee.

In a joint statement with Akosua Serwaa, Ernestina Fosu expressed her displeasure with the statement made by the committee’s coordinator, Collins Owusu Amankwah.

