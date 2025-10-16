Akosua Serwaa Strongly Warns Abusuapanin and Odo Broni As She Breaks Silence Following Court Hearing
- Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, has issued a firm warning to Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni after the first hearing in their legal battle
- In a joint statement with Ernestina Fosu, the late singer’s first wife, declared that any attempt to move the body amid their litigation would attract legal consequences.
- Akosua Serwaa vowed to pursue the case to the bitter end, explicitly rejecting an earlier call for peace from Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu
Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, has broken her silence after the first hearing in her court case against her late husband’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and Odo Broni.
In a statement released on October 16, 2025, Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s eldest sister, Ernestina Fosu, detailed the events that happened in court.
The statement made it clear that the abusuapanin's peace offering was off the table as the duo directly sent him a warning not to interfere with the storage of the late singer’s body.
Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin ‘changes tune’ after first court hearing, begs Akosua Serwaa for peace, video
The first hearing in Akosua Serwaa’s legal case against the two defendants occurred at the Kumasi High Court, with Daddy Lumba’s first wife seeking an injunction on his funeral and a declaration that she was the late musician’s sole legal spouse.
Akosua Serwaa warns Abusuapanin and Odo Broni
In the statement released by the Fosuh Family secretary, Akosua Serwaa stated that pending the outcome of the trial, which has been adjourned to October 28, the family head and his associates, including Odo Broni, should refrain from moving Daddy Lumba’s body.
“Pending the court's final determination, no person or group including Mr. Kofi Owusu (the Abusua Panyin) and his associates - has the lawful right to claim or remove the body of the deceased from the Transition Funeral Home in Haatso, Accra. Any such act would amount to a violation of ongoing court proceedings and could attract serious legal consequences.” it said.
Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh said they were determined to pursue the case to its bitter end to ensure it serves as a precedent about the rights of legal spouses.
“The Fosuh family remains confident that the rule of law will prevail and that the dignity of the late Mr. Charles Fosuh will be protected. They also believe that the outcome of this case will serve as an important legal precedent, reinforcing the rights of lawful spouses and women in similar situations across Ghana.” it added.
Below is an Instagram post with Akosua Serwaa’s statement.
