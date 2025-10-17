Award-winning Ghanaian musician Medikal and his pretty girlfriend Eazzy are expecting their first child together

Female singer Mildred Ashong, popularly called Eazzy, wore a stylish white dress for her viral pregnancy photos

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo and others have commented on the maternity snaps Eazzy shared on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his girlfriend Eazzy are expecting their first child together.

The celebrity couple has released beautiful photos on Instagram to share the good news with their fans.

Heavily Pregnant Eazzy and her boyfriend Medikal look adorable together for their trending pregnancy photoshoot. Photo credit: @Eazzy



Popular Ghanaian singer Eazzy has officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram with beautiful photos.

The expectant mother looked spectacular in a long-sleeved dress for her pregnancy photoshoot inside her plush mansion.

Eazzy, known for her high fashion sense, wore a side-parted, long, lustrous hairstyle which she left loose at her baby bump.

Ghanaian celebrity couple Eazzy and Medikal are expecting a child together. Photo credit: @Eazzy

She wore flawless makeup to enhance her glowing skin while slaying long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.

The former Lynx signee accessorised her look with gold stud earrings and a unique bangle that matched her necklace.

In another photo, she was spotted with her long-time boyfriend Medikal, who looked genuinely happy while awaiting the arrival of a new child.

Samuel Adu Frimpong, also known as Medikal, wore a black round-neck tee-shirt and black trousers as he held his baby mama for the photoshoot.

Reactions as Eazzy flaunts her baby bump

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian singer Eazzy's viral maternity photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

akuapem_poloo stated:

"Congratulations beautiful lady ❤️."

gettyz_cares stated:

"Suprise.....I tap into your blessing 🙌 congratulations 🎊."

kazewani stated:

"As you make broken home reach fella di333 some go reach you sooner or later."

The Instagram photos are Medikal's girlfriend Eazzy flaunting her baby bump is below:

Medikal confirms romantic relationship with Eazzy

Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called rapper Medikal, has admitted that he is in a serious relationship with singer Eazzy.

In a trending interview with Andy Dosty during a live radio discussion, he disclosed that he reached out to her via an Instagram DM.

He wooed her with sweet words, and they began going out together. The Facebook video of Medikal explaining how he met Eazzy is below:

Medikal moves on from Fella Makafui relationship

In 2020, Ghanaian rapper Medikal married YOLO star Fella Makafui in a lavish outdoor event that nearly broke the internet.

She looked regal in a custom-made kente gown and an expensive frontal hairstyle.

The handsome groom, Medikal, opted for a blue agbada as he recited his marital vows in a trending video.

It was reported that Fella Makafui collapsed at her star-studded wedding. The couple ended their marriage in May 2024.

The YouTube video of Medikal and Fella Makafui exchanging their marital vows is below:

Medikal performs with ex-girlfriend in London

Meanwhile, Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, have a good relationship.

He invited his first celebrity ex-girlfriend, fashion entrepreneur and model Deborah Vanessa, to perform at his sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London.

The musical duo performed their viral collaborative song, Too Risky, at the event.

The YouTube video of Medikal and Sister Derby's stellar performances in London is below:

Medikal admires Eazzy's singing prowess

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Eazzy being praised by Medikal in a post on X, suggesting that she was the finest female vocalist the nation has ever had.

Fans and followers had differing opinions when he asserted that Ghana had not produced an artist of his girlfriend's calibre, sparking social media reactions.

