Ned Nwoko Pampers Regina Daniels With a New $55,000 Diamond Ring After Losing Her Wedding Ring
- Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has gifted his beautiful wife, Regina Daniels, an expensive diamond ring in a viral video
- The 25-year-old mother flaunted her latest wedding ring in a viral Instagram video with an emotional caption
- Some social media users have praised Ned Nwoko for always buying rare presents for his young wife
Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has replaced his wife Regina Daniels' missing wedding ring with an expensive diamond ring.
The romantic 64-year-old husband presented the beautiful wedding ring to Regina Daniels on her twenty-fifth birthday.
Ned Nwoko Spoils Regina Daniels with a New Ring
In his post, the politician addressed the viral story about the missing ring, saying the real value was never in the jewellery itself but in the love and bond it represented.
Regina Daniels looked gorgeous in a yellow spaghetti strap dress and a short frontal lace wig as she showed off her new jewellery.
The mother-of-two and her family were on board a flight during the surprise presentation.
He wrote, "My Gee! The story of the missing ring has made its rounds, and as always, she narrated it with her usual charm. In truth, it was never about the ring itself but about the bond it represents, one built on love, patience, and understanding. Life with her remains a beautiful blend of laughter, lessons, and grace."
"Although, with a strict condition never to misplace this one.
"So yes, she has her new ring now, one that mirrors the growth of our journey together. Keep shining, Gee. Always proud of you."
The Instagram videos of Regina Daniels flaunting her new wedding ring are below:
Regina Daniels flaunts skin in a red dress
Award-winning Nigerian actress Regina Daniels nearly broke the internet with her stylish look for her birthday photoshoot.
The style influencer wore a red strapless glittering corset gown to celebrate her twenty-fifth birthday party.
The fashion entrepreneur looked magnificent in a centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup, which elevated her look.
Ned Nwoko's beautiful wife completed her look with expensive strappy high heels as she posed for the cameras.
"Guys ! Self-realisation is your biggest wealth!. I am thankful to God Almighty
My mother, husband, siblings and adorable children for where I am today,who I am and what I am..The portfolio I have created at a young age only makes me wonder how much further I can go…It is indeed true that God gives the strongest battles to his toughest soldiers ! Forget! I kpokirikpo 😅. And today everyone around me must be Happy ! Whether offline or online 🤣
HAPPY FANTABULOUS BIRTHDAY TO ME 🍰💋."
The Instagram videos of Regina Daniels celebrating her 25th birthday are below:
Regina Daniels Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on award-winning Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, who spoke about marital issues in a viral video.
The celebrity mother and fashion entrepreneur was seen weeping and alleged that she no longer feels safe in her house.
Some social media users urged Regina Daniels to calm down and solve the issue amicably with her husband.
Source: YEN.com.gh
