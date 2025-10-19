Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu, has stated the exact number of children her brother has

Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu said some of Daddy Lumba's children live in Canada, Germany and Ghana

She also explained better the reliefs she and Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa are seeking in court

Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu, the elder sister of late Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Ofosu, has shared the exact number of children the deceased have before he died.

Daddy Lumba’s elder sister said they needed to clarify the number of children so others do not misinform the public.

Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu shares details on the number of children Daddy Lumba had. Photo credit: @plus1tv, @daddylumbaofficial

In a video, Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa Fosu said Daddy Lumba gave birth to 11 children with four women.

“My brother gave birth to 11 children with four women. Two of the women are now married to other men. Some of the children are in Canada and they are older. Some of the children are still in school, until his demise he used to send money to his children in Germany.”

She explained further why Daddy Lumba’s legally married wife, Akosua Serwaa has gone to court and the reliefs she is seeking.

“Akosua Serwaa told the family at a meeting the she wanted to be the only woman who would perform the widowhood rites as demanded by culture. As for me, I did not see anything wrong with her request because I know her as my brother’s legal wife.”

“They wanted to do the funeral without me, Akosua Serwaa and his children who are abroad.”

When she was asked to explain why she is demanding to know the cause of death of Daddy Lumba. She said there have been different stories so she wants to know the actual cause.

“For someone like Charles, he cannot die just like that. He is my brother, and his death has really affected me. We used to do everything together. However, when he passed people were just thinking about his properties. I need to know the actual cause of death before we bury my brother.”

Watch the video below:

