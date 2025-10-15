The children of Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba have apparently distanced themselves from their mother’s lawsuit against his second wife, Odo Broni

In a statement signed by Charlyn Fosuh, the siblings said they wanted no part in the legal tussle and called for peace and unity among all his children

Daddy Lumba was married to Akosua Serwaa for 34 years at the time of his death, and they welcomed three children, Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara

The children of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, appear to have disassociated themselves from her legal battle with his second wife.

Akosua Serwaa's children with Daddy Lumba distance themselves from her brewing court case with Odo Broni. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia/Facebook, @dl1069

Source: TikTok

On October 2, 2025, Akosua Serwaa filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court seeking to place an injunction on her late husband’s funeral, which had been scheduled for December 6.

In a statement addressing her decision to sue, Akosua Serwaa said she had been sidelined in funeral preparations by her late husband’s family head (abusuapanin), Kofi Owusu.

She added that Odo Broni was performing widowhood duties despite not being legally married to Daddy Lumba and was seeking a court declaration that she was his only legal spouse.

Below is a TikTok post with details of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit.

Akosua Serwaa’s children address Odo Broni lawsuit

In a statement released on October 15, 2025, and signed by Charlyn Fosuh, Daddy Lumba's children disassociated themselves from their mother’s lawsuit.

Ghanaian social media personality and Lumba family relative, Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, shared the statement on her TikTok account.

DL FM, which was owned by the late singer, also shared the post.

“It has come to our attention that there is an ongoing court process regarding the funeral and burial arrangements of our beloved father, the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba,” the statement said.

It continued: “We, the children of Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba, wish to clarify that we are not parties to this legal process and that we do not wish to be involved in any disputes or conflicts surrounding the funeral arrangements.”

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa had been married for 34 years at the time of his death and had welcomed three children, Calvin (31), Charlyn (24), and Ciara (20).

The three children stated that their only wish was for their father to be buried with dignity and in a manner befitting his greatness.

They also sought to unify with other children of Daddy Lumba to refrain from engaging in any undignified behaviour.

“We stand together as his children from all sides of the family, united in our love and respect for our father. At this difficult time, we wish to focus solely on celebrating his legacy and ensuring a fitting farewell,” the statement concluded.

Below is the TikTok post with the statement released by Daddy Lumba’s children.

The statement arrived amid the heated legal battle between the late singer's two wives, with questions raised over whether the children actually authored the document or it was a calculated move by the Odo Broni camp to undermine Akosua Serwaa's case.

Akosua Serwaa drags Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, to court seeking to be declared as the late singer's only legal wife. Image credit: @ghbrain, DrMahamuduBawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

Akosua Serwaa's brother speaks on funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa's brother addressed the question of how Daddy Lumba's funeral plans were made.

In a video, he denied claims that the decision to hold the funeral of Daddy Lumba was made by the funeral committee, of which he is a member.

Source: YEN.com.gh