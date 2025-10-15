An alleged eyewitness has shed new light on what apparently happened during the final moments of Daddy Lumba’s life amid a legal battle over his estate

According to the witness, a friend who rushed to the highlife musician's home after receiving a call from him was prevented from seeing him by Odo Broni

The eyewitness account was included in an alleged document released by Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, requesting an inquest into his death

An alleged eyewitness to Daddy Lumba’s death has shared details of what happened on the late music legend's final day of life.

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, has sparked a legal tussle between his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his family and second wife, Odo Broni.

In a filing at the Kumasi High Court on October 2, 2025, Akosua Serwaa accused the late singer’s family head, Kofi Owusu, of conspiring with Odo Broni to deprive her of her right as the sole legal spouse of Daddy Lumba.

She sought a declaration from the court that she was the only legally wedded wife of the musician and an injunction to stop the family from proceeding with their stated funeral plans.

Eyewitness gives account of Daddy Lumba’s death

On October 13, 2025, the Fosuh family secretary released a statement on behalf of Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh. The two accused Odo Broni of having a hand in their late relative’s death.

The duo claimed Odo Broni provided inconsistent accounts of what happened to the late music legend, deepening suspicions of her supposed involvement.

Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh reportedly referred to an eyewitness’s account of the day Daddy Lumba died to make their case for Odo Broni’s alleged culpability.

“An eyewitness reported that on the night of the incident, the late Mr Fosuh called a friend to come to his residence. Upon arrival, the friend was prevented from seeing him by a woman living with Mr Fosuh.

"After waiting for nearly two hours, he left. On his way home, he received a call informing him that Mr Fosuh had died at home,” the eyewitness allegedly described.

The statement detailed further contradictory and inconsistent statements released by Odo Broni as evidence she was hiding something related to the late legend's death.

Lumba sisters' spokesperson addresses Odo Broni saga

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a spokesperson for Daddy Lumba's sisters alleged that the late singer sacked Odo Broni from his home weeks before his death.

In a video, Nana Kwasi Sarfo claimed that the late musician kicked Odo Broni out and only accepted her following sustained intervention by some prominent Ghanaians.

He also stated that she and Daddy Lumba had never got married and that their family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, confirmed that to him in a private conversation.

