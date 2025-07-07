A Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle @tetteyfiorobert shared a video of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa reporting to Nsawam Prison

This comes after she was handed a 15-year sentence after she was found guilty on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences

Many people were saddened that Agraaa would be away for 15 years, while others shared their views on the secret video

A Ghanaian man has shared a video he captured of the controversial televangelist as she arrived at Nsawam Prison to serve her 15-year sentence.

Agradaa arrives at Nsawam

This comes after she was handed a 15-year sentence on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after she was found guilty on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

One Ghanaian man and TikToker with the handle @tetteyfiorobert shared a video of Agradaa checking in at the Nsawam Prison the same day she was given the 15-year sentence.

In the video, Agradaa was seen arriving at the prison and was taken to an office with two people dressed in uniform.

Another part of the video showed Agradaa was seated in an office as preparations were being made for her to get into her cell, which would be her home for the next 15 years.

Reactions to Agradaa at Nsawam

Many social media users felt sad emotions when they saw the video of Agradaa checking in at Nsawam Prison.

Others talked about Agradaa's 15-year sentence, opining that it was harsh, adding that they would miss her dearly since there would be no one as entertaining as her who could fill her shoes.

The reactions of Ghanaians to the viral video of Agradaa arriving at Nsawam Prison are below:

Daavi Promax735❤️🥺 said:

"I don’t really like her, but I feel very bad for her 😔."

Mzz Jlo said:

"You see how she's looking at you nu😂😂😂if she comes out ran 🤣🤣."

sarahasaahdoku said:

"Eeeei freedom is sweet ooo hmmmm🙏🙏."

Abynaa❤️😍 Pinamang🌹❤️ said:

"What was in her hand that she had folded it with cloth? We'll miss u like never before! We never saw this coming. You'll always be loved! I’m sad for her daughter hm."

esconzy29 said:

"Honestly, this woman, I'm not her fan, but in fact, I really felt pity for her. oooooh God,15 years is too much now😭😭😭😭."

Nana❤️ said:

"Ooooo ewuradi am soooooooo sad ahh🥲🥲🥲."

Nana Agradaa appeals 15-Year Sentence

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, founder of the Heaven Way Church, has officially filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court, challenging the 15-year prison sentence handed down to her on July 3, 2025.

The controversial televangelist was convicted of defrauding church members through deceptive “money doubling” schemes and was sentenced to hard labour. In her appeal, Agradaa argued that the punishment was excessively harsh and that the presiding judge exhibited bias during the trial.

The news sparked a wave of reactions on social media. While some users laughed at the severity of her sentence, others questioned whether her appeal stood any real chance of success.

