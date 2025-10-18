Kristo Asafo Church Member Details Alleged Troubling Acts of Kwadwo Safo Jnr Against His Father
- A secret audio from a top Kristo Asafo Church member has surfaced online, detailing why Apostle Safo allegedly disowned his son in favour of Adwoa Safo
- The recording accused Kwadwo Safo Jnr of betraying his late father by attempting to take over the church before he even passed away
- The controversy followed the family’s public statement disowning Kwadwo Safo Jnr and warning the public against dealing with him on funeral or business matters
A top member of the Kristo Asafo church was captured in an audio detailing alleged troubling acts that Kwadwo Safo Jnr took against his father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.
The Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Church passed away on September 11, 2025, triggering a succession dispute within his family.
His son and heir apparent, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Group of Companies, was disowned by the family in a statement released after the great preacher and inventor’s passing.
In the public disclaimer, the family warned the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Akofena.
“The family of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorised to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organisation of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read in part.
Following the statement, Apostle Safo’s self-described godson, Osebo, publicly stated that the late preacher selected his illustrious daughter, Adwoa Safo, to succeed him.
Secret audio ‘exposes’ Kwadwo Safo Jnr
In a TikTok post seen by YEN.com.gh, a top member of the Kristo Asafo Church spoke about the alleged ‘sins’ Kwadwo Safo Jnr committed against his father.
In the clandestinely recorded audio, the church official claimed that Kwadwo Safo Jnr was untrustworthy, leading to his father turning against him.
He accused him of attempting to take over the church before his father’s death by allegedly taking down all of Apostle Safo’s photos and replacing them with portraits of himself.
He also added that Akofena engaged in some dubious financial dealings, including appropriating church land and vehicles for his personal use.
The church official also accused the late pastor’s son of threatening Osebo’s life for speaking the truth about the succession dispute.
Below is the TikTok post with the allegations against Kwadw Safo Jnr.
