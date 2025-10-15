An associate of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family has broken his silence on the rumoured rift between his children

In a video, Dr Philip Siaw Kissi dismissed claims that Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Akofena were involved in a dispute

The family associate also detailed the relationship between Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children after his demise

Dr Philip Siaw Kissi, an associate of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family, has reacted to the rumours of a dispute between the children of the late religious leader.

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission passed away at age 113 on Thursday, September 14, 2025. His daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, announced the news of his demise to the public in a statement.

Following his demise, prominent personalities, including Nana Akufo-Addo, Osebo the Zaraman, Nana Kwame Bediako, Akrobeto, Bola Ray, Diana Asamoah, and many others, have visited the residence of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to commiserate with the grieving family.

In recent weeks, rumours emerged that there was a dispute between two of the late inventor's children, Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr., after the family released a disclaimer.

In the disclaimer, they warned the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Nana Kwadwo Akofena.

The family also advised that all issues about the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

Kantanka family associate dismisses alleged dispute

In an interview on Kantanka TV's Fontomfrom morning show on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Philip Siaw Kissi dismissed claims that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's children were fighting each other after their father's demise.

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) lecturer noted that some bloggers and the media had fabricated the rumours to create content for clicks.

He said:

"I want to say it here on record that there is no division in the family. The media always want to get close to people to find out some things and skew them to create content."

Dr Kissi noted that he was present at the family meeting where a funeral committee consisting of the late religious leader's children and members of the Kristo Asafo Mission council was formed and that there were no disagreements.

He reiterated that the family was united and was undertaking the necessary processes to ensure the smooth burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

He noted that Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena have had a cordial relationship with each other following their father's demise.

Dr Kissi also clarified the disclaimer the family recently released concerning the former CEO of Kantanka Group of Companies.

The videos of Dr Philip Siaw Kissi dismissing the alleged dispute between Kantanka's children are below:

Kantanka's family visits Speaker without Safo Akofena

Dr Philip Siaw Kissi's remarks come days after the late Kantanka's family visited the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to officially inform him about the demise of Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The family also informed the political stalwart of the upcoming 40-day observance event for the late religious leader at his office in Accra.

Among the absentees at the meeting was Adwoa Safo's younger brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

The video of Adwoa Safo and her family visiting the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is below:

Osebo The Zaraman criticises Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo criticised Kwadwo Safo Jnr over the speculations about a rift between him and Adwoa Safo.

In a video, the fashionista and associate of the Kantanka family detailed the reason why Safo Jnr was removed from his position at the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Osebo stated that Adwoa Safo was the right heir and warned Kwadwo Safo Jr against misinforming the public.

