Regina Daniels' husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has been spotted at an awards ceremony with his fifth wife, Laila Charani

Senator Nwoko, who was honoured on the night, climbed the stage with his Moroccan wife to receive his award

Coming amid his recent crisis with Regina, his sixth wife, Nwoko's video has garnered attention online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, recently stepped out with his fifth wife, Laila Charani.

The Delta North senator was captured with his Moroccan wife as they attended a public event, Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025, together.

Nwoko, who received the Best Performing Senator of the Year award, was all smiles as he climbed the stage for his award, alongside Laila.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the politician was spotted dressed in a white 'agbada' while his fifth wife wore a black outfit.

Sharing the video, Nwoko dedicated the award to his constituents and all Nigerians who believed in purposeful leadership.

"Honoured to be named Best Performing Senator of the Year at the Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025.



"This recognition is not just mine, it belongs to Anioma, to Delta North, and to every Nigerian who believes in purposeful leadership.



"Dedicated to a visionary before his time, Sir Dennis Osadebay. His dream for Anioma State lives on through our collective pursuit of justice and representation," he said.

Watch the video of Ned Nwoko and his 5th wife below:

While Ned Nwoko looked to be in a happy mood, the award and appearance with his fifth wife has come at a time he is facing difficulties with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels. Nwoko and Regina's marriage, which looked rock solid, has taken a dramatic turn, with both parties making serious allegations against each other.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's allegations

A video surfaced online on Saturday, October 18, 2025, showing Regina Daniels distressed with several people around her. The footage showed the actress appearing to faint as those around her requested water and tried to calm her down.

Her utterances in the video suggested that he was going through an ordeal in her marital home.

"Not again, I can't stand the violence, it is too much. In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can't stand the violence, it's too much," she was heard saying.

Watch the video below:

Commentary on social media claimed the actress' husband had beaten her after a misunderstanding and even sent thugs after her.

However, Senator Nwoko denied the actress allegations, accusing of substance and alcohol abuse.

In the statement titled 'Regina's Unprovoked Carnage And Rampage In My House And In My Absence,' Nwoko expressed deep concern over the actress's health and safety, alleging that substance abuse has led to violent and erratic behaviour at home.

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety," the senator stated.

Nwoko claimed he urged his wife to enter a rehabilitation facility in Asokoro, Abuja, or abroad, particularly in Jordan, but alleged that Regina refused and relocated to an undisclosed location where she could easily access substances.

The lawmaker further alleged that the actress has been violent toward staff members, claiming she slapped and hit three of them in the past 48 hours and destroyed property, including cars and windows.

"I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here," Nwoko stated in his post.

He shared a video of the alleged destruction Regina Daniels caused when she went on a rampage in the house.

