Nollywood actress Regina Daniels flaunted her flamboyant lifestyle to fans in a new video as she declared herself blessed by God

Regina Daniels jammed to Shatta Wale's single 'On God' as she shared several photos showing off the interior of her home

Fans praised her for using the dancehall star's song and message, with some hoping that it could sparked a future collaboration

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels gave fans a glimpse into the glitz and glamour of her life with a new video sparking reactions online.

The social media video showed the actress in a dazzling two-piece outfit, which consisted of a sleeveless v-neck blouse coupled with trousers.

She paired her dress with a brown designer bag clutched tightly at her thigh and elevated her look with multiple expensive bracelets and a watch.

The actress, who recently split from Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko, gave the camera a piercing look as she struck a variety of poses in the collage of images which were accompanied by Shatta Wale's On God in the background.

Daniels also gave fans a sneak peek into to her room, showcasing her chandelier, dressing mirror, and pieces of artifacts adding up to the location's aesthetic appeal.

The room's style, coupled with the popular actress's poise in the photographs left fans in awe.

Regina Daniels jams to Shatta Wale's song

The Nollywood star shared her appreciation for the Ghanaian dancehall artist by pairing her video with one of his most popular songs.

Daniels also highlighted the song's message to clap back at her detractors.

She modified the song's hook with her own words to brag about her a-list life, opining that it was out of reach of her most ardent critics.

Daniels said that despite all the naysayers, she was living in luxury and her haters could only watch from afar.

"You no go fi show me nothing.. So you no dey see say people love me? You no see say I dey live In luxury. Nobody bigger than God 🎶" she wrote.

The Instagram compilation is included below.

Shatta Wale's song On God, which he released in 2022, has been enjoying a renaissance in recent months since his appearance at Vybz Kartel's concert, Freedom Street, in December 2024.

The song became a household tune in Jamaica in the aftermath of the concert and racked up impressive new numbers on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Regina Daniels' On God video sparks reactions

The Nigerian actresses' use of Shatta Wale's song led some Ghanaians to troop to her comments section to share their opinions.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

ayam_bornbless said:

"If you love Shatta Wale let me see Ghana flag."

pee_c1 wrote:

"Shatta has to shoot the video of this song with you🔥🔥🔥🔥. You are a child of grace... the hate is too much!!!! Love you."

sir.sammywest noted:

"Last time I played this song you asked 'which kind song be this' 😂😂."

Regina Daniels flaunts 'fake' luxury watch

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Regina Daniels denying that she was wearing a fake $30,000 Rolex wristwatch after a fashion critic's comments.

She shared a video unboxing the expensive timepiece and showing it off to fans, with the critic insisting that the watch was nothing but a cheap knock-off.

