2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful probable winner Irene Quist, popularly called Sika, has turned heads with her birthday shoot

The Ashanti Regional representative looked like a superstar in elegant outfits, which have become the top of town on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on rising star Sika's high fashion sense and flawless makeup online

Ashanti Regional representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Irene Quist, popularly called Sika, has gone viral with her birthday photos.

The University of Ghana graduate wore three custom-made gowns for her viral birthday photoshoot.

Ashanti Region's Sika rocks stylish dresses for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @sika_gmb.

Ashanti Region's Sika trends with her birthday shoot

Ghanaian beauty queen Sika has mesmerised many of her fans with her stylish birthday photos.

The fashionista, who has won the Most Eloquent award several times during the GMB eviction shows, was photographed in a glamorous gold strapless gown as she turned a year older on October 10, 2025.

2025 GMB contestant representing the Ashanti Region Sika looks gorgeous in elegant outfits ahead of her birthday. Photo credit: @tv3

She wore a glamorous centre-parted hairstyle and heavy make-up to complete her look. GMB’s Sika accessorised her outfit with a gold bangle and bracelet as she posed for the cameras.

She shared the photos with this caption:

"Happy birthday to me🎉👑.Another year of growth, grace, and gratitude. I’m thankful for life, for love, and for the incredible journey I’m on. To everyone who has supported me, believed in me, and stood by me your love means the world. This new chapter is for more wins, more lessons, and more impact. Here’s to a year filled with purpose, power, and peace. Cheers to the Queen, I’m becoming. 💛"

Ashanti Region's Sika celebrates her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Ashanti Region's Sika's viral birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Atuathene stated:

"You're very beautiful. It is my prayer that you'll be crowned GMB 2025. All the best. God bless you."

Kofikeyere stated:

"Happy birthday ahoɔfɛ!!! Woma Asante amamerɛ yɛ anika ne akɔnnɔ !!!! Piaw piaw 😍."

Akuagrace stated:

"Happy Birthday Dear 🎂 🥳 🎉.Age In Grace ✨️ Wisdom and Wealth."

The Instagram photos are below:

Ashanti Region's Sika rocks black dresses

Ashanti Region’s Sika looked classy in a black strapless dress with matching hand gloves for her second photoshoot.

She turned heads with her short bob hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled for the camera.

For the third photoshoot, Sika looked effortlessly chic in a black long-sleeve dress, which flaunted her curves.

She posted the photos with this caption:

"I’m still soaking in all the love. Thank you to everyone who went out of their way to celebrate me. From the heartfelt messages to the thoughtful gifts, surprises, prayers, and presence. I felt truly seen and appreciated. I’m beyond grateful for the kindness and love you showed. You made my day extra special, and I’ll carry that joy with me always. Thank you for celebrating me the way you did. I don’t take it for granted."

The Instagram photos below:

Meet the top 2025 GMB finalists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the organisers of the GMB pageant who have finally unveiled the finalists for the 2025 finale.

Ashanti Region’s Sika, Volta Region's Etornam and others stood out at the last eviction show.

Some social media users commented on their favourite contestants’ impressive performances.

