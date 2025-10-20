Wendy Shay delivered an impressive performance at the grand finale of the 2025 Ghana Most Beautiful pageant

Her performance was nearly overshadowed by a mishap which caused her to fall on her knees on stage

A video of Shay's incident has emerged online, sparking varying opinions from social media users

Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay suffered a stage mishap at the grand finale of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful on Saturday, October 19, 2025.

Wendy Shay was one of the artistes billed to performed at the evnt held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Wendy Shay's falls on stage after thrilling fans at GMB 2025 on October 19, 2025. Photo source: @tv3_ghana, @queenmothergh

The Too Late hitmaker had a beautiful performance delivering songs Astalavista, which got the crowd up in their feet and cheering her on.

Apart from her fine performance, the singer looked beautiful in a gown made from a combination of African print and lace.

Wendy Shay falls on GMB 2025 stage

However, what was supposed to be a great performance was nearly marred at the tail end. Wendy Shay tripped and fell on the stage. She had to be helped off the stage by two men.

In a video, which circulated online, the singer seemed to have stepped on the tail of her gown while trying to bow out from the stage.

During her sign out statement, she fell on her knees and stumbled again as she tried to pick herself up.

"This is your one and only queen, Wendy Shay, I love you so much," she said before falling.

After the fall and stumble, Wendy Shay could not help but laugh at herself as she got up. While on her feet, two men, one heavily bulit and another dressed in suit, came on stage to help her move. She put her hands on their shoulders while the men lifted the tail of her gown to avoid another tripping.

The incident charged up the crowd, with some shouting in disbelief that the singer had fallen.

Reactions to Wendy Shay's GMB 2025 fall

The moment of Wend Shay's fall on stage has triggered mixed reactions from social media users. While some attributed the mishap to her dress, others just admired the outfit.



Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

elormkomlafiadu said:

"Wendy did great, but I think she was exhausted 😩 ❤️🔥."



snobgh said:

"The dress is very nice too 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

call_me_abyna01 said:

"Sorry queen hope you’re okay."

ohemaaamadonyina said:

"Not her fault, gowns are not for her."

ohenewa_kris said:

"The back is too heavy."

officia_a_d said:

"I knew she was going to fall because walking backwards with that dress di3. But kudus to the camera man🙌."

Wendy Shay delivers yet another powerful performance at the GMB 2025 final. Photo source: @wendyshayofficial

Volta Regions Etornam wins GMB 2025

Meanwhile, Volta Region's representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Etornam, emerged as the winner.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, she triumphed over 15 contestants, including Ashanti Region's Sika, for the enviable position of Ghana's Most Beautiful.

The grand finale was contested between the Volta, Upper East, Ashanti, Bono East, and Greater Accra Regions

