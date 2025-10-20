Nakeeyat Dramani has set social media ablaze after she gained admission to Mfantsiman Girls

A video making rounds online showed her in an excited mood after she was seen visibly with a friend

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated Nakeeyat on her academic success



Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nakeeyat Dramani, the 2019 Talented Kidz winner is trending after confirming she is now was a senior high school student.



A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @minat_couturegh showed the young poet in an an exicted mood as she readied for school.

Nakeyaat rejoices as she gains admission to Mfantsiman Girls SHS. Photo credit: @nakeeyat/Instgram

Source: UGC

Wearing a checkered uniform, the teenager mentioned Mfantsiman Girls as the school she gained admission as she was apparently conversing with someone.

She also took to her Instagram to express joy over her admission to the all girls school as she wrote.

"Happy New week from your favorite high school girl," she wrote in a post.

Category B schools to be upgraded

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has opened up on plans to elevate some Category B Senior High Schools (SHSs) to Category A status.

Speaking at the launch of the ADEA Triennale on Education Conference on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Haruna Iddrisu stated the move forms part of efforts to address Ghana’s ongoing school placement challenges.

Education Minister speaks senior high schools in Ghana. Photo credit: @Haruna Idrissu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that the initiative would bring about fairness for students who often struggle to gain admission into their preferred Category A schools.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated huge reactions online.

Watch the video below:



Peeps Congratulate Nakeeyat

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated Nakeeyat on gaining admission to Mfantsiman Girls.

Big K stated:

"Why is it that they always send 'the rich and most famous' to Yeboah??? And not Scotton or other houses, Aden?? It’s not fair oooo, they should stop that!!"





sica wrote:

"Some of you are behaving as if site is the most stressful school in Ghana. Please stop scaring the girl."

reddd_ivyyyy added:

"I know they’ll definitely place her at Yeboah house, but I want them to try Chinery house and see something. Miss Nunoo will make you scrub the drain till you can see your reflection. But I thank God I was in Butler House, cos Chinery fuor dierrr gyaiiiii! They’ve suffered. 4 years ago feels like yesterday."

God’sways added:

"I just can’t wait for her to be the first female president in Ghana and be a MOGA at the same time. A proud MOGA, here."

Form 1 boy looks sad on his first day on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year student went viral after a video on his first day on campus surfaced on the internet.

A viral video on TikTok showed the handsome boy being chauffeured to Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Presec-Legon).

The young student did not look like someone who seemed too enthused as he sat away from other students, with his hands on his jaw.

Source: YEN.com.gh