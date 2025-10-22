Reigning GMB winner Etornam came out to deny rumours that she had tied the knot, after a video emerged online

The video showed her wearing a white wedding gown with a bouquet like a bride, as she danced to a Kizz Daniel song

Etornam's 'bridal' video got many wondering if she was married, which she answered in the negative

2025 Ghana's most beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, has reacted to rumours on social media suggesting that she is married.

Etornam, who represented the Volta Region, won the crown at the grand finale of the (GMB 2025) held Saturday, October 19, 2025. She came ahead of Upper East's Asakia, the Ashanti Region's Sika, Bono East's Nana, and Greater Accra's Adjorkor, who finished second, third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

As the 2025 GMB winner, Entornam took home an impressive prize package including a cash prize of GH₵20,000, a brand new car, a one-year fabric supply from GTP, and souvenirs from all the sponsors of this year's edition.

Watch the video of Etornam's car below:

2025 GMB's Etornam speaks on 'wedding' video

Ahead of the final at the National Theatre in Accra, Etornam denied rumours that she was married.

The rumours were started after a video of her dressed like a bride resurfaced online. In the video originally shared on TikTok by Etornam in August 2022, the Mafi Dove native wore a white 'wedding' gown and held a bouquet.

Looking excited, Etornam danced to Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel's song, Odo (Cough), which was playing in the background.

The video triggered questions from some of her admirers about whether she had tied the knot. Reacting to the questions hours before she was crowned as the 2025 GMB queen, she indicated that she was not married. She used the opportunity to encourage her supporters to vote for her.

"I have been seeing a lot of comments and questions on this video, if this is a real wedding, please I'm not married o, it's not a real wedding🤗 but all roads are leading to the venue this evening, I can't wait to see you all there🤗," she said.

Watch the video below:

See Etornam's crowning moment below:

Reactions to Etornam GMB's bridal gown video

The video and Etornam's disclaimer were unable to convince some people about her marital status. Many asked for clarification. Below are some of the comments.

PRINCESSES said:

"Please, are you really married?"

hailsthefashionicon said:

"Oh my queen was waiting for you oo."

@Mayish_David said:

"Ah, is she married?"

2025 GMB winner competes in Date Rush

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner participated in another TV3 reality show, Date Rush, in 2022.

Etornam, known as Isabella on the show, did not find a partner. However, she gained attention for her bold outfit choices and dance moves.

During one of the episodes, she shared that she left her partner, Emmanuel, for Nicky, explaining that the former was immature and his demeanour was a red flag for her.

Wendy Shay falls at the 2025 GMB final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay had delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 GMB final.

However, her performance was nearly overshadowed by a mishap that caused her to fall on her knees on stage.

A video of the unfortunate has emerged online, sparking varying opinions from social media users.

