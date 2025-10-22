Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has shared her candid opinion about Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marital issues

The hardworking businesswoman claimed that the young actress was innocent when she moved into her matrimonial home

Some social media users have supported Delay's comments, which she shared under Ned Nwoko's post

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has called out Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko on Instagram.

This came after the senator disclosed that his wife, Regina Daniels, has bad friends who have allegedly introduced her to a bad lifestyle.

TV Host Delay claims Ned Nwoko married a 'toddler' and he couldn't control or stop her from engaging in a negative lifestyle. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Source: Instagram

Delay blasts Ned Nwoko over Regina's lifestyle

The host of the Delay Show, Delay, has publicly questioned Ned Nwoko's responsibilities as the head of the Nwoko household and a 'father figure' to Regina Daniels, whom he married at the age of 18.

Delay didn't mince her words when she commented under Ned Nwoko's post exposing Regina Daniels' alleged negative habits.

The award-winning media personality also added that Ned Nwoko married a 'toddler', so he should allegedly be blamed for any outcome.

The Instagram video is below:

TV Host Delay slams Ned Nwoko over irresponsibility after he alleged that Regina Daniels has a bad lifestyle. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Delay's comment about Ned

Some Ghanaians and Nigerians have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's comment she made under Ned Nwoko's latest Instagram post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

TV Host Delay says Ned Nwoko should take good care of Regina Daniels to become a great mom for her sons after the senator claimed she is engaged in bad habits. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

EdwardAjeibeautifulmon stated:

"You married her very small and innocent. She lived with you…. How did you allow her to start things? You need to explain more."

sedatersaviour stated:

"And isn’t this where maturity is supposed to come to play, distinguished senator? How does this repair the damage?."

bangura__bangura stated:

"We won't accept all this. She was an innocent 18-year-old when you married her, and whatever she became in your house is a result of your treatment towards her."

the_actual_abbas stated:

"Where is Regina’s MOTHER!? She owes us the bigger explanation because she’s aware of EVERYTHING.💔."

Nunurai stated:

"Now it’s the turn for the man to cover the wife's shame, did he cover it? …women hope we re all learning."

Nanaa Yaw_ stated:

"This thing and neglecting the child talk you are bringing up is paving way for you to declare her as an unfit mother and get custody of the kids. Then you will now use the kids to frustrate her . I know this script too well."

Ned Nwoko says he never loved Regina

In an old video that has sparked conversations on Instagram, Ned Nwoko stated that he was forced to marry Regina Daniels.

The senator explained that he didn't love the 18-year-old (who recently turned 25), and that they got married within a month of meeting.

In the trending video, the millionaire claimed that his family members forced him to take another wife.

The Instagram video of Ned Nwoko admitting that he never loved Regina Daniels is below:

