A brilliant student has become an inspiration after she took to social media to announce that she is now a St. Louis SHS student

This comes after a video on TikTok showed her in an excited mood as she set foot on the campus of SHS for the first time

People who commented on the video congratulated the brilliant student on gaining admission to St. Louis SHS

Congratulatory messages have poured in for an intelligent Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2025 BECE and passed with flying colours.

This comes after she took to TikTok to announce that she had gained admission to study at St. Louis SHS.

A post on the TikTok page of @pretty.doll473 captured the young girl in a checkered uniform as she reported to school on her first day.

Looking visibly excited, the young girl was seen holding school materials and other items like brooms, a mop, and a scrubbing brush as she walked majestically on the school's campus.

She then posed for pictures and made it known in the caption of her video that she got an aggregate eight in the BECE.

"My first day at St. Louis SHS, Grade 8 girl, thank you," her post read.

Watch the video below:

Peeps commend brilliant SHS student

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have showered praises on the brilliant first-year student for gaining admission to St. Louis SHS.

Godwin Amanglo commented:

"Go and learn. I wish you all the best."

Ama Opoku254 wrote:

"Congratulations to you."

TONYKISS-TV indicated:

"Soar high, sister."

Nesal Gold opined:

"Right now, and you are using this song? Not even one month!"

Becky Links added:

"Learn hard."

WAEC forms committee to probe exam malpractice

The Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has gone public on concerns raised by students whose results were withheld.

In an interview with Adom TV, John Kapi stated that students facing such challenges had to visit various WAEC offices to get their concerns addressed.

He concluded by warning against attempts by persons to extort money from unsuspecting individuals under the guise of securing them admissions into certain schools.

Category B schools to be upgraded

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, spoke on plans to move specific schools in Category B Senior High Schools (SHSs) to Category A status.

He made this disclosure at the launch of the ADEA Triennale on Education Conference on October 14, 2025, where he indicated that the decision comes on the backdrop of plans to address school placement challenges.

The Minister added that it was also to bring about fairness for students in Ghana who often had difficulty securing admission into their preferred Category A schools.

