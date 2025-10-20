Former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s granddaughter, Hannah, has reportedly married pop culture journalist Olele Salvador in a private ceremony

A video from the event showing Olele dancing with his bride has surfaced on Twitter and stirred lovely reactions

Hannah Kufuor is a UK-trained Executive Assistant and daughter of former President Kufuor's son, actor and pastor Edward Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s granddaughter, Hannah Kufuor, has reportedly tied the knot with prominent pop culture journalist Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong, popularly known as Olele Salvador.

Former President Kufuor's granddaughter Hannah Kufuor reportedly marries prominent journalist, Olele Salvador. Image credit: ModernAfrica, @ThoughtPillow/Twitter, BongoIdeas

Source: Facebook

The pair reportedly got married in a simple private ceremony last week with mostly family and close friends in attendance.

Controversial Ghanaian influencer, Bongo Ideas, first shared details of the rumoured union on X on October 18, 2025, congratulating the 3Music journalist on his nuptials.

"Olele Salvador married Hannah Kufuor, the granddaughter of former President Kufuor in a private ceremony yesterday. This explains where he has been away from social media. Congrats, Mr and Mrs Sarpong," he stated.

X user Angel Torpedo also shared a video purported to be from the event soon after, which showed the popular influencer dancing with his bride.

News of Olele Salvador’s marriage to Hannah Kufuor stirred excited reactions on social media, with many expressing well-wishes for the newly wedded couple.

Below are the Twitter posts with details of Olele Salvador and Hannah Kufuor’s marriage.

Who is Hannah Kufuor?

Hannah Kufuor is a 26-year-old United Kingdom (UK) trained Executive Assistant who is the granddaughter of the second President of Ghana’s 4th Republic, John Agyekum Kufuor.

She was born to Ghanaian actor and pastor Edward Kufuor.

Hannah Kufuor reportedly attended the SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College (HGIC) school in Tema, before proceeding to study for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in English at the Queen Mary University of London.

She received her Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PDGL) at the University of Law in Guildford, England.

Olele Salvador is a prominent Ghanaian entertainment and pop culture journalist, known for his work on 3Music TV and on his popular Twitter account.

Below is a TikTok post of Olele Salvador hosting his show Culture Daily on 3Music TV.

Reactions to Hannah Kufuor marrying Olele Salvador

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Hannah Kufuor and Olele Salvador getting married.

Naa Shormey Nortey said:

"Even the richest ones are doing simple and secret wedding but the yaa nom di33."

Kodua Tweneboa wrote:

"No wonder Olele is no more making noise on X."

DeLightBringer Kiko ☀️ commented:

"Ah, mystery solved! Man went offline and came back with a whole First Family connection 😄. Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Sarpong."

Shatta Wale slams Olele Salvador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reportedly that dancehall superstar Shatta Wale slammed Olele Salvador over comments he made about a viral video he shared.

Shatta Wale, known for his comedic instincts, stirred reactions on social media after posting a video drenched in make-up interacting with his TikTok fans.

The pop culture journalist shared a disapproving comment in reaction to the video, angering the 'dancehall king' who blasted him in response.

Source: YEN.com.gh