Serwaa Amihere held a private graduation dinner party to celebrate after being called to the Bar

In a video, the father of the GHOne TV presenter was spotted at the event to celebrate with his daughter

Serwaa Amihere's father also detailed the interesting story behind her daughter's name

Mr Frank Yeboah, the father of the renowned Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, has made a rare public appearance.

Serwaa Amihere's father attends his daughter's private graduation dinner party. Photo source: @Serwaa_Amihere, @villasofficial/TikTok

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Serwaa Amihere was among the 824 law students who were officially called to the Bar at a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Members of the Judiciary, the General Legal Council, distinguished members of the Bar, legal scholars, and political figures were present at the ceremony.

The GHOne TV presenter attended the ceremony with her mother, Madam Lydia Tetteh, sister, Maame Gyamfua, and close friends, including lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah and actress Fella Makafui.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere's father attends private graduation dinner

Following the ceremony, a private graduation dinner party was held to celebrate Serwaa Amihere's accomplishment.

Notable Ghanaian celebrities, including Bola Ray, Kofi Okyere Darko, Joslyn Dumas, Fella Makafui, and others, were present at the event.

GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere gets called to the bar, setting the stage for the renowned media personality to begin practising as a barrister. Photo source: @Serwaa_Amihere, @the1957news

Serwaa Amihere's father, Mr Frank Yeboah, was spotted at her daughter's private graduation dinner party.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the GHOne TV personality's father was seen standing behind his daughter's mother.

Mr Frank Yeboah got Madam Lydia Tetteh, Bola Ray, and the attendees laughing as he shared the story behind his daughter's name.

He noted that he named the media personality after his late mother, who was the second runner-up in a beauty pageant held in the Ashanti Region in the 1960s.

Serwaa Amihere's mother also cleared the air about rumours about her family, stating that she and her husband were close-knit and that they were not living separately from each other.

The video of Serwaa Amihere at her private graduation dinner party is below:

The video of Serwaa Amihere cutting a cake at her private graduation dinner party is below:

Serwaa Amihere shares law school journey story

After being called to the Bar, Serwaa Amihere shared the story of her five-year journey to becoming a lawyer.

In an emotional social media post, the media personality opened up about the sacrifices, challenges, and joyous moments.

She also expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and fans who supported her throughout her time in law school.

She wrote:

"40 subjects. 40 exams. Over 2,500 lecture-hours. More than 8,000 hours of private studies and group discussions. A thousand plus judicial decisions. Several volumes of textbooks and monographs."

"Dozens of enactments, and many more dozens of pens, pencils, markers, highlighters, and sticky notes. Sleepy days and sleepless nights. This is the aspect of my life which I’ve carefully kept away from the public in the last 5 years."

"Thanks to God, my beloved family and you, wonderful individuals, who supported me through it all. To a new chapter🥂."

The social media post of Serwaa Amihere sharing the story behind her five-year journey to becoming a lawyer is below:

