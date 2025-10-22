2025 GMB Winner Etornam's No-Makeup Face Sparks Conversations Among Fans, Video Trends
- 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, has caused a stir with her no-makeup video on Instagram
- The 30-year-old rising star spoke her native language in a viral video, which has sparked conversations online
- Some social media users have commented on 2025 GMB winner Etornam's face without makeup
2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly known as Etornam, was the oldest contestant in this year’s pageant.
The reigning beauty queen has captured public attention after a rare no-makeup video of her began trending online.
2025 GMB winner Etornam flaunts no-makeup face
The 2025 GMB winner Etornam, has wowed many fans with her radiant and natural beauty after showcasing her makeup-free face on Instagram.
Representing the Volta Region, she confidently showed her flawless skin and perfectly shaped natural eyebrows while rocking stylish braids.
In the heartfelt video, she spoke in her local dialect, calling on the people of the Volta Region—as well as friends, family, and fans to vote and support her dream of becoming Ghana’s Most Beautiful queen.
The Instagram video of 2025 GMB winner Etornam showing off her bare face without makeup is below:
2025 GMB winner Etornam thanks politicians
Following her 2025 GMB win, Etornam has publicly thanked several key dignitaries who supported her journey to the crown. She expressed heartfelt appreciation to:
- Hon. James Gunu
- Mommy Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie
- Hon. Gabby Hortorwodze
- Mamaga Sename III, the Traditional Queen Mother of Mafi
The 2022 Date Rush contestant expressed her gratitude to many others for their unwavering support in making her dream a reality.
The Instagram post is below:
2025 GMB winner Etornam sings ‘Que Sera Sera’
The proud Adidome Senior High School alumna, who began her formal education at the age of 14, also delighted fans with her singing skills.
In a widely circulated video, the 2025 GMB queen emotionally performed the timeless classic "Que Sera Sera" by Doris Day while wearing a gorgeous green form-fitting dress.
She appeared joyful as she interacted with TV3 presenters who joined in to perform with her after her recent interview.
The Instagram video of 2025 GMB winner Etornam singing Que Sera Sera is below:
Ghanaians congratulate Etornam after winning 2025 GMB
Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and other fans of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have congratulated the new queen. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
gloriaosarfo stated:
"Congratulations my girl🎉🎊🎉 So proud of you 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Queen On🔥👑🔥💝💝💝."
am_vania stated:
"Our queen. The pride of the Volta, congratulations Etor 💕."
nana_kwame_20_ stated:
"Neho🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Congratulations to you😍😍😍.It was just clear and obvious that you’d win."
ideastmf stated:
"I see the desire in your eyes girl…🎉🎉🥂."
nora_susu1 stated:
"Congratulations dear 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."
The Instagram photos are below:
Why Etornam won GMB 2025: Judge speaks
As reported earlier by YEN.com.gh, 2025 GMB judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills broke down the reason behind the panel’s decision to crown Etornam.
The beauty entrepreneur and owner of a luxurious spa and salon detailed how Etornam’s elegance, intelligence, and cultural depth set her apart from the other contestants.
Some social media users have commented on 2025 GMB judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills' post on Instagram.
