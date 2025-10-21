2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Anita Akuffo has set a new fashion trend with her African print gowns

The beauty goddess wore two tailored-to-fit gowns to host the sixth edition of the highly-watched event

Some social media users have commented on Anita Akuffo's flawless looks and makeup on Instagram

Former Miss Malaika delegate, Anita Akuffo, has shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how her 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) finale dress was made.

In the trending video, the TV3 presenter took viewers through the process, from the fitting to the final look.

Anita Akuffo goes viral with her African print gown for the 2025 GMB finale. Photo credit: @ani_ta1.

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo rocks an off-shoulder gown

Anita Akuffo wowed many with her off-shoulder African print gown as she co-hosted the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

In a viral video, she visited her long-time fashion designer, Adwoa Yeboah Clothing, for a fitting and final touches to her look.

The beauty queen shared that her talented designer always takes precise measurements to create custom gowns just for her.

Anita’s glam team arrived on Sunday just in time for her makeup and hairstyling session before the 2025 GMB finale at the National Theatre.

The Instagram video of Anita Akuffo's first dress at the 2025 GMB finale is below:

Cookie Tee comments on Anita Akuffo's GMB dress

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee complimented Anita Akuffo for her high fashion sense at the 2025 GMB finale. YEN.com.gh has compiled other comments below:

Cookie Tee stated:

"It was amazing doing this again with you, Ghana’s Most Beautiful. You are absolutely Gorgeous, Anita."

Black cherry wrote:

"Pictures don’t do justice to how elegant you looked last night 😍…. You’re the epitome of beauty, my Lady Ann, and you always carry the show with so much elegance and grace 👏."

The Instagram photos are below:

Anita Akuffo models in African Print Gown

For her second look, Anita Akuffo opted for a brown, floral-designed African print fabric to create a corseted gown that beautifully blended with her skin tone.

Fashion designer Adwoa Yeboah did an incredible job with the detailing on the ruffled sleeves and corset, which flattered her figure without making Anita feel uncomfortable.

Anita Akuffo looks classy in a short hairstyle to receive an award before the 2025 GMB finale. Photo credit: @ani_ta1

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo completed her look with expensive designer shoes, which matched her look perfectly.

"Six seasons as host🥳. Six beautiful queens 👑. One incredible journey. From the first crown to the latest, every moment on that GMB stage has been pure magic..Another 13 weeks done and elegantly dusted. Outfit will always be my absolute favourite."

The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo's second dress at the 2025 GMB finale are below:

2025 GMB host Cookie Tee wows with her gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh featured Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, the co-host of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The Ghana Women’s Award Television Personality of the Year stole the spotlight in two classy gowns.

Fella Makafui and others commented on Cookie Tee’s flawless look and hairstyle.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh