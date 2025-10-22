The alleged final wishes of the late Kristo Asafo, founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, regarding his now-disputed succession, have emerged online

An alleged document leaked by a member of the Kristo Asafo church showed that Apostle Safo apparently disinherited his son, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

The trending document has emerged amid an ongoing power struggle between the late industrialist’s two prominent children, Kwadwo and Adwoa Safo

Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s apparent final instructions on which of his children should succeed him have emerged, with a copy of the Kristo Asafo constitution going viral online.

The Ghanaian man of God passed away on September 11, 2025, sparking a power struggle among his two most prominent children, former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kantanka Group of Companies, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, popularly known as Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

On October 6, 2025, a family statement warned the public not to deal with Kwadwo Safo Jnr in any capacity as a representative of the Safo family.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorised to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organisation of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo took over as the interim family head, leading delegations to Manhyia and to visit other prominent Ghanaians to invite them to their late father’s 40-day observation.

Apostle Safo amended Kristo Asafo constitution

Kwadwo Safo Jnr served as the CEO of the Kantanka Group of Companies for years and was seen as his father’s heir-apparent.

Following the family disclaimer, sources within the church claimed that Apostle Safo disinherited his son before his death and named Adwoa Safo as his successor.

In a new document seen by YEN.com.gh, one of the church insiders shared portions of what he claimed was the church’s constitution, showing it had been amended in 2024 with some new changes.

The amendment stated that Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s appointment as the next leader of the Kristo Asafo church had been revoked.

