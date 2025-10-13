The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Kantanka paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

In a video, the family formally informed the Speaker about the Kristo Asafo leader's demise and the upcoming 40-day observance

Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr was not seen at the meeting amid rumours of tension between him and his relatives

The family of the late religious leader and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has visited the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to inform him about their patriarch's demise.

The founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission passed away at age 113 on Thursday, September 14, 2025. His daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, announced the news of his demise to the public in a statement.

Following his demise, prominent personalities, including Nana Akufo-Addo, Osebo the Zaraman, Nana Kwame Bediako, Akrobeto, Bola Ray, Diana Asamoah, and many others, have visited the residence of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to commiserate with the grieving family.

Kantanka's family visits Speaker of Parliament

On Monday, October 13, 2025, Sarah Adwoa Safo led a delegation of her family to officially inform the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, about the death of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and the upcoming 40-day observance event at his office in Accra.

In a video shared by Onua TV on their official TikTok page, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP looked sad in her all-black outfit as she introduced her family members and leaders of the Kristo Asafo Mission to the Speaker of Parliament.

Among the absentees at the meeting was Adwoa Safo's younger brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, who has been rumoured to have some issues with his relatives following his father's demise.

The video of Adwoa Safo and her family visiting the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is below:

Kantanka's family issues disclaimer against Kwadwo Safo

It can be recalled that the family of the late Kwadwo Safo Kantanka issued a disclaimer to warn the public not to engage in any funeral-related dealings with Nana Kwadwo Akofena on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The statement, signed by the family’s spokesperson, advised that all issues about the funeral of the late Kristo Asafo leader should be forwarded to the family’s representatives and approved committees.

The family has cautioned that anyone who engaged in any business dealings with Nana Kwadwo Safo does so at their own risk.

Kantanka's family visits John Mahama

The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka visited President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House to officially inform him about the demise of their patriarch and the 40-day observance event set for October 20 at the Legon Park in Accra.

Photos showed the late Kristo Asafo Mission leader's family receiving a warm reception during their visit to the presidency.

Representing the government was the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who warmly welcomed the delegation to the Presidency and was pictured having a conversation with Adwoa Safo.

The photos from Kantanka's family's visit to the Jubilee House are below:

