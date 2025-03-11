Ghanaian female poet Nakeeyat Dramani Sam has posted a picture of her latest award on Instagram

The style influencer looked magnificent in a stylish outfit to receive her plaque at a red-carpet event

Social media users congratulated Nakeeyat Dramani Sam for inspiring the youth to work for their dreams

Ghanaian female poet Nakeeyat Dramani Sam won an award at the 2025 Shimei Star Influential Award on International Women's Day celebration.

The style influencer who is known by her first name only, Nakeeyat looked exquisite in a stylish flared dress to the star-studded red carpet show.

Young Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat wins an award at the Shimei Star Influential Awards. Photo credit: @nakeeyat.

Nakeeyat wore a green short-sleeved corseted African print dress and paired it with black stilettos to receive her award.

The brand influencer rocked her natural cornrows and bare face without makeup to the star-studded programme.

Poet Nakeeyat accessorised her look with stud earrings and a gold necklace to match her recognition at the awards event.

The event organisers shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"6 years in the making, and it just gets bigger and better—all glory to God. 🙏🏾 I've been organizing women's empowerment events for six years, but this year, I decided to add an awards ceremony to honour those who make a positive impact on women's lives 💫"

"And what better way to celebrate women than to launch the maiden SHIMEI Star Influential Awards on International Women's Day yesterday at Fiesta Royale Hotel."

"The SHIMEI Star Influential Awards was a night of celebration, recognition, and inspiration. From shining a light on unsung heroes to empowering women leaders, the event truly reflected the incredible work being done to uplift women in every sphere 🌟"

Nakeeyat Dramani Sam wins an award

Some social media users have commented on Nakeeyat's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_sonofgrace_ stated:

"Another one in our cabinet 👏🔥."

ladysamgh stated:

"A well-deserved win for a very remarkable young lady❤️."

wunmit1

"Congratulations, darling, keep winning."

nanakojoadoko7

"My daughter from another mother👏👏👏👏."

sandyluvcakehouse stated:

"Congratulations, Nakeey bae🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Shimei Star Influential Awards: full winners' list

Former First Lady Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo was one of the awardees at the event.

The complete list of award recipients is below:

Inspirational Youth Award: Nakeeyat

Sustainability Award: Telecel Ghana Foundation

Woman of the Year: Janet Anyeley Parker

Man of the Year: Akwasi Agyeman

Community Leader Award: Oscar David Akaba-Norvixoxo

CEO Award: Ernest Boateng

Humanitarian Award: Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

