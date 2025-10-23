Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has called out the authorities of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School for following "archaic" rules

The outspoken influencer justified why young girls should keep their natural hairstyle in school on the X platform

Some social media users have applauded Lydia Forson for sharing her thoughts on the trending issue

Ghanaian media personality Lydia Forson has shared her candid opinion about the video of the first-year student who was depicted weeping after she was forced to trim her long hair.

The young girl, who has been admitted into Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS), couldn't stop crying in a viral video.

Lydia Forson reacts to YAGSHS haircut rule

Lydia Forson, the founder of the award-winning haircare company Kinky Matters, addressed the YAGSHS administrators after the video became the talk of the town.

The famous actress refuted claims that senior high school students with short hair are more disciplined in class.

She argued that YAGSHS girls who want to be truant can still adopt negative behaviour, whether they have short or long hair.

"Every time this conversation comes up, an army shows up in my mentions with the same tired lines: It helps them focus.’ ‘It makes them less attractive to predatory men. It disciplines them."

"Meanwhile, girls are still harassed, struggle in class, and can be truant if they want. And schools that allow braids, puffs, locs and all, shockingly, still produce excellent students. Because the issue was never hair."

"This rule is archaic. We treat it like sacred tradition because it’s easier than asking why it exists and whether it serves girls today."

The X post is below:

Learners should keep their hair- Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson offered a solution to the "archaic" rule where girls are forced to cut their hair before going to public senior high schools.

She explained that housemistresses should teach students how to maintain their natural hair.

Lydia Forson argued that girls from wealthy families who attend private schools and are allowed to keep their natural hairstyles tend to be smart and graduate with good grades.

"And years later, we wonder why women’s confidence is tangled up in their hair; why some spend fortunes trying to ‘fix’ what we taught them was wrong; why so many don’t know how to care for their natural hair as adults.

"From childhood, we told them their very texture is a problem. Let’s update the rules: allow neat, healthy natural hair; teach hair care as part of hygiene how hard is that? The girls in GIS, SOS or the foreign students — how did they manage? Ahba, let’s think like we’re in 2025 for a change. Our mothers wore Afros, twists, African thread etc. to school — and survived."

The X post is below:

