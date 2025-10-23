Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, have allegedly reunited after their recent dispute

A popular blogger based in Nigeria shared an update about the popular celebrity couple on Instagram

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions on Instagram, urging the couple to find a different approach to solve their marital issues

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has allegedly reconciled with her 64-year-old husband, Ned Nwoko, after their recent dispute.

The popular Nigerian couple was recently in the news after the 25-year-old Nollywood star allegedly accused her husband of domestic violence.

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels have allegedly rekindled their love after their latest dispute. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Regina Daniels makes peace with Ned Nwoko

According to a post by Nigerian media personality Tobi, Regina Daniels has moved back into her matrimonial home after settling issues with her husband.

In a trending video which surfaced online on 19 October 2025, Regina Daniels was allegedly seen crying and shouting that she did not feel safe in her matrimonial home.

Regina Daniels' brother was at the scene and protected his sister as she packed her things from the plush mansion.

The Instagram post is below:

Ghanaians rejoice as Regina Daniels, Nwoko reconcile

Some social media users have congratulated Nigerian couple Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko for amicably settling their marital issues and reuniting as one family to take care of their two handsome boys. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shoesbybohdera stated:

"My own na make she enjoy the lifestyle in peace enough of coming to prove a point here."

Fumzyjen stated:

"I noticed it in his brother’s write-up… he wrote that every marriage has problems."

yaaresilience stated:

"So y'all are saying Regina wouldn't have got a young billionaire to marry?."

ykciv__tazidah stated:

"Good decision… nothing dey outside."

cheri_affy stated:

"This never and still doesn’t concern me."

dj_stardom_ stated:

"What God has joined together, let no man put asunder."

Julienjeman stated:

"If she leaves, to see her kids will be by the grace of God. The spirit is willing, but the body isn't."

blessed_zak_ stated:

"Na every quarrel una dey expect couple to divorce? Make una rest."

univaz_official stated:

"As a man, just try n make money by all means e get y….🙏🏾🙏🏾."

chairman_dsr stated:

"What do you expect? U bad people expect her to leave her husband's house because of your fantasies abi."

The Instagram video of Regina Daniels allegedly accusing Ned Nwoko of domestic violence is below:

Delay blast Ned Nwoko over husband duties

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has weighed in on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marital issues.

TV host Delay questioned Ned Nwoko’s role as a husband, as the senator allegedly claimed that his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, has a bad lifestyle.

TV host Delay reacts to Ned Nwoko's recent comments about his wife, Regina Daniels, after her classy photoshoot. Photo credit: @delayghana.

The host of the popular entertainment show, Delay Show, blasted the Nigerian senator for refusing to be a responsible partner and for not ensuring that the 25-year-old whom he married at the age of 18 has a good upbringing to take care of their children.

The Instagram posts are below:

TV host Delay claims Ned Nwoko married Regina Daniels as a 'toddler' and still could not prevent her from engaging in a negative lifestyle. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

