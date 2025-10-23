A 2024 prophecy by Prophet Nigel Gaisie, warning of “darkness” around Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has resurfaced after her tragic death

In the viral clip, the prophet urged prayers for the former first lady, claiming that he had foreseen danger for the wife of Ghana’s longest serving president aside Nkrumah

The resurfaced video has reignited debate online, with some calling it divine foresight while others expressed skepticism over Nigel Gaisie's methods

Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about the late First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has resurfaced following her death.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie's doom prophecy on Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings surfaces after her death on October 23. Image credit: ProphetNigelGaisie, NanaKonaduAgyemanRawlings

Source: Facebook

The founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Ghana’s longest-serving first lady died at the age of 76 on October 23, 2025.

She reportedly passed away at the Ridge Hospital after a short illness.

Nana Konadu’s death stirred nationwide mourning, with many prominent individuals visiting her home to pay their respects to her family.

Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about Nana Konadu resurfaces

Following her death, a prophecy shared by Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has surfaced online and sparked debate.

In the sermon, the controversial man of God declared that he had seen some darkness in the life of Nana Konadu.

He refrained from mentioning her name but described her husband, the late Jerry John Rawlings, and asked Ghanaians to pray for his wife.

“I've seen a former President who reigned for very long; I saw darkness around his wife. Let's pray for his wife. I saw a cloud of darkness. I won't mention her name, because I'm speaking in parables. This President reigned for the longest in Ghana's history aside from Kwame Nkrumah,” he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy is below.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has cultivated a controversial image over the years, with his spiritual prophecies dividing opinion.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie’s Nana Konadu prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Nige Gaisie’s prophecy about Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Liham❤️ said:

"What’s going on with this 2025 😭😭😭. This is how I lost my dad, very painful, and I can’t even move on, hmm."

Jatagh wrote:

"This is not prophecy biaa, they have been cooking this."

Kondi Donald commented:

"This year, hmmmm."

