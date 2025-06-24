Prophet Nigel Gaisie has got tongues wagging after he opened up on a vision God showed him about Kennedy Agyapong

He warned the NPP would suffer a greater defeat than in the 2024 election should Kennedy Agyapong be made the flagbearer

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post have shared varying opinions on the prophetic declarations by Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has just dropped a doom prophecy on Kennedy Agyapong's decision to vie for the flagbearer slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nigel Gaisie, in a post on Facebook on June 23, 2025, took exception to the idea that Kennedy Agyapong, someone he believes has attacked churches, is seeking to become the President of the country.

The controversial man of God opened up on the doom prophecy, where he disclosed that the NPP party would suffer a humiliating defeat should Kennedy Agyapong be made their flagbearer.

Nigel Gaisie then labelled the former NPP lawmaker as an Anti-Christ, claiming there will be resistance from churches and prophets over Kennedy Agyapong's bid to lead the country.

"You can't attack the churches of God and innocent prophets and expect to be what... flagbearer? Okay, we are waiting. God has spoken to us. We are waiting for the right time to speak and work. We will prove the power of God and the prophets. Some of my prophet friends have died because of your lies, attacks and loose talks."

"The NPP will not even get 30 percent at the polls (national level) if they dare make a mistake. Ghana belongs to God. The prophets and the churches are waiting for Him. We have covenants with God and it will be provoked. Kennedy Agyapong is an anti-Christ. N.B. He will pay his robots to come and lie about me, so expect it. The Lord told me the NPP will have the worst ever defeat if they try him. I saw a lot of maggotes and flies around him, spiritually. PNG", his post read.

This is the second time Nigel Gaisie has delivered a prophetic message to the NPP regarding internal matters of the party.

On April 23, 2025, the outspoken man of God, in a Facebook post, warned that disaster would befall the party, hence urging its leadership to act on it.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 600 likes and 90 comments.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie's prophecy to the NPP

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post cast doubts over the prophetic declaration made by Nigel Gaisie.

Kyei Baffour stated:

"But some of your people say God has favoured him. Hmmmm, we don't know what to believe mpo again."

Joshua Gamed wrote:

"Major prophet, I support you 100."

Bismark Appiah Kwarteng:

"Nigel Gaisie, so the other prophet was speaking his mind, not God's mind. This makes me believe every man has his own God!!!"

Odehyieba Nana Kwasi Afari II wrote:

"You know what Hon Ken is destined to become in this country over the next three years because of his anointing. You want to do whatever it takes to stop him, but you're about to contend with the power of God. Let’s see what happens. Hahaha."

