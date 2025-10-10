The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has disconnected the water supply to Prophet Nigel Gaisie's church

The prophet and his church are alleged to have made an illegal connection and owed an outstanding amount

Many Ghanaians took to social media to react to Prophet Nigel Gaisie's issue with the Ghana Water Company Limited

Prominent Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has courted attention over some issues with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

GWCL disconnects Prophet Nigel Gaisie's church over an alleged illegal connection and unpaid debt. Photo source: Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) disconnected the pastor's church, Prophetic Hill Chapel, from its water supply due to an alleged illegal connection and unpaid debts of GH¢6,923.13.

Officials of the GWCL Accra East Regional Office undertook the disconnection exercise at Nigel Gaisie's church on Wednesday, October 9, 2025, with assistance from the Ghana Police Service.

In an interview with the media, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, Communications Manager for the Accra East Region, noted that Nigel Gaisie and his church failed to clear their debt and resorted to an illegal connection after they had initially been disconnected from their water supply.

He stated that the prophet had been invited to their office to settle the outstanding debt and resolve the matter.

He said:

"We had disconnected Prophet Nigel Gaisie. We went there, and a reconnection had taken place. The metre was nowhere to be found. So we needed to bring in the police to enable us to disconnect again."

"Because of the police presence, we have been able to effect the disconnection again. We have invited him to come to our office. He is owing GH¢6,923.13."

Nana Yaw Barima Barnie noted that the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) could explore legal action against the Prophetic Hill Chapel leader if its legal team deemed it appropriate.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie shares a new doom prophecy about Ghanaian MPs after the deaths of Ernest Kumi and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. Image credit: Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, NigelGaisie, Ernest Yaw Kumi

Source: Facebook

He also warned Ghanaians who owe the company to settle their debts, as the money collected is used to purchase chemicals to treat water polluted by the rampant illegal mining practices in Ghana.

He said:

"We are going to tell our lawyer. If there is a need for some legal remedies to be sought, we will do it."

The Ghana Water Company Limited's disconnection of Prophet Nigel Gaisie's water supply comes a month after the Electricity Company of Ghana took a similar action against Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei's church over a debt of GH₵300,000.

The power supply to the Believers Worship Centre was later reconnected after the debts were reportedly settled.

The video of the GWCL officer speaking about the water disconnection exercise at Nigel Gaisie's church is below:

Reactions to GWCL disconnecting Nigel Gaisie's church

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queen commented:

"Eii, man of God. Hmm."

Byforce _blogger said:

"Upon all the sacrifices for the NDC."

Akua Sika Couture wrote:

"Even prophets are stealing from the government 😅. Make Afia Schwar no see this."

Kwadwo Pee commented:

"The disgrace is coming home."

Kyeiwaa said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this guy will suffer under NDC ankasa🤣🤣🤣."

Nigel Gaisie prophesies doom for parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie prophesied doom for the Ghanaian parliament following the demises of Ernest Yaw Kumi and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

In a video, the prophet called on Ghanaians to pray for the Ghanaian MPs to avert the disaster he claimed was going to befall them.

Nigel Gaisie's doom prophecy about the Ghanaian parliament triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

