Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings Dies at 76: The First Lady Who Defined Made-in-Ghana Outfits With Grace
- Ghana's former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has passed away peacefully on October 23, 2025
- The style influencer shaped and defined fashion and style for many female politicians in Ghana
- YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of five compelling reasons why the late female leader was a global fashion icon
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady of Ghana, passed away on October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital.
The wife of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was widely regarded as a fashion trailblazer for numerous reasons, cultural, political, and aesthetic.
Nana Konadu trends with her Afrocentric style
The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings championed authentic African fashion long before it became mainstream.
She consistently made bold fashion statements with her vibrant kente and African print ensembles, tailored into chic, modern silhouettes.
Her appearance radiated elegance and cultural pride, showing that traditional Ghanaian wear could be both empowering and fashionable on an international platform.
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' signature headwraps and accessories
The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was celebrated for her iconic headwraps (gele/doku), which became synonymous with her identity.
These meticulously styled pieces always complemented her outfits and were worn with effortless grace.
Occasionally, she accessorised with beaded jewellery and striking gold ornaments, amplifying her regal and authoritative aura.
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' power dressing and representation
As Ghana’s First Lady (1981–2001), the late Nana Konadu masterfully blended political gravitas with feminine sophistication.
Her wardrobe choices projected assurance, leadership, and professionalism, embodying the spirit of a confident African woman.
Beyond being the spouse of a head of state, she carved her own niche, advocating for women’s empowerment through her fashion and activism.
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' international recognition
The late Nana Konadu frequently stood out on global platforms with her Made-in-Ghana ensembles during appearances at UN events, international women’s forums, and diplomatic visits.
The former first lady's style placed her among the ranks of African icons like Nigeria’s Maryam Babangida and South Africa’s Winnie Mandela.
Designers often praised her for elevating Ghanaian prints to the global stage during the 1980s and 1990s.
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings champions women’s empowerment
The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings empowered countless women through her NGO, the 31st December Women’s Movement.
She championed self-sufficiency, local craftsmanship, and innovation, values she personified through her fashion.
For her, fashion was never about vanity; it was a cultural and political expression of African identity and feminine strength.
Nana Konadu attends SONA 25
