President John Mahama has declared three days of national mourning in honour of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The three days of mourning will be from October 23 to October 26.

Government declares three days of national mourning in honour of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the government said all flags will fly at half mast during this period.

Agyeman-Rawlings died at Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23 after an illness.

She was 76 years old. The Rawlings family appealed for privacy in their time of grief.

Agyeman-Rawlings' daughter, Zenator, officially informed the presidency of the passing later on the day she died.

About Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Agyeman-Rawlings was born in Cape Coast in the Central Region on November 17, 1948.

She attended Ghana International School and later moved to the Achimota School, where she met her future husband.

She went on to study Art and Textiles at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was known for her commitment to gender rights and advocacy on women’s empowerment and social development.

Source: Getty Images

She was a student leader of her hall of residence, Africa Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

In 1975, she earned an interior design diploma from the London College of Arts.

Her studies also took her to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Johns Hopkins University and the Institute for Policy Studies in Baltimore, USA.

In her first term as First Lady, she set up the December 31st Women's Movement in 1982 to champion the emancipation of women.

Source: YEN.com.gh