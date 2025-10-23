The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has left an unmatched legacy through her women empowerment projects

The late former first lady of Ghana funded and launched over 870 daycare centres nationwide to help working-class women

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the projects which the former First Lady of Ghana, wife of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings superheaded

Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, will forever be remembered for her contribution to women’s rights and social development.

The outstanding female politician has left an indelible mark on Ghana’s socio-economic landscape.

Nana Konadu: Over 870 Daycare Centres And Other Women’s Projects That The Late Politician Funded

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings establishes 870 Daycare Centres

The late mother of four, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, was a visionary leader who, through her NGO, the 31st December Women’s Movement (DWM), spearheaded transformative projects that empowered thousands of Ghanaian women and children.

Nyhira and her mother use the Makola Market Childcare Centre in Accra. Photo: UN Women/Ruth McDowall

One of the movement’s most notable achievements is the establishment of over 870 daycare centres across the country, a pioneering effort in early childhood education and community support.

The daycare centres, which were located nationwide, provided crucial support to thousands of families, especially working-class mothers.

Shelly Quartey, head teacher at the nursery. Photo: UN Women

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings establishes training centres

The late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings launched multiple initiatives, including the establishment of vocational centres.

Ghanaian women were taught skills such as dressmaking, hairdressing, and soap-making, enabling them to start small businesses.

These well-equipped women became financially capable of supporting their families. She also organised financial literacy programmes to help women manage businesses and household finances effectively.

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and some members of the 31st December Women's Movement. Photo credit: @gna.

Nana Konadu organises health campaigns

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was deeply concerned about the health of Ghanaians. She spearheaded health campaigns.

These health initiatives primarily focused on maternal and child health, nutrition, and sanitation, often in partnership with the Ministry of Health and international NGOs.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings promotes women in agriculture

The late First Lady encouraged women farmers to adopt improved farming methods and form cooperatives.

The late women's advocate facilitated access to farming tools and seeds to encourage women engaged in farming.

She also organises seminars on financial literacy for these women to have in-depth knowledge about saving and spending wisely.

The late Nana Konadu also promoted food preservation and storage techniques to reduce post-harvest losses.

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings engages in a tree planting exercise. Photo credit: @gna.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family speaks

The family of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has spoken to the media for the first time since her untimely death.

In a video, the head of the family described the circumstances surrounding her death and her contacts with President John Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie.

She also requested privacy on behalf of the Agyeman-Rawlings family to the public and the media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

