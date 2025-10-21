Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a breakfast meeting with five NPP presidential aspirants

The gathering, aimed at addressing growing tensions among supporters, saw Akufo-Addo encourage issue-based campaigns

All aspirants pledged to run a healthy campaign focused on merit and party unity

Former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held a breakfast meeting with the five presidential aspirants of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) at his private residence in Nima, Accra.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, aimed to foster unity among the aspirants ahead of the NPP flagbearer race, slated for January 31, 2026.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo hosts Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and other NPP presidential aspirants for a unity breakfast meeting. Photo credit: NPP/Facebook.

This effort comes amidst growing tensions and social media attacks among supporters of the various aspirants, raising concerns about the party's internal divisions.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Former President, Akufo-Addo expressed his profound gratitude to the aspirants for taking time out of their busy schedules to meet with him.

"The former president reminded the gathering that he has worked closely with each aspirant and holds them in high esteem, noting that their candidacies are based on merit and their significant contributions to the party and the nation," portions of the statement read.

Akufo-Addo calls for an issue-based campaign

He encouraged the aspirants to conduct healthy, issue-based campaigns, devoid of personal attacks.

"My primary commitment is to the unity of the NPP, the credibility of the process, and to ensuring that the party is fully energised and rallied to secure victory in the 2028 elections," the president said.

The other NPP flagbearer aspirants at the meeting are Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Dr Bryan Acheampong. Photo credit: MPP/Facebook.

The NPP flagbearer aspirants

The five NPP flagbearer aspirants who attended the meeting are:

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

At the close of the meeting, all the aspirants assured the former president of their commitment and willingness to engage in a healthy campaign.

Nana Akufo-Addo consequently thanked them for honouring his invitation and committing to issue-based campaigns.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions to Akufo-Addo's meeting with the aspirants

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the breakfast meeting between Akufo-Addo and the five aspirants.

@Fredrick Deprince said:

"Hopefully Former President Kuffour can also host them and give them some good piece of advice."

@Eric Simpson also said:

"Asante Proverbs 4:16 And it read if you don't have Elder in the house, Sorry."

@Frimpz K Kheiter commented:

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the peace maker has done it again . We pray to see a healthy campaign towards securing victory come 2028. NPP mu y3 d3. Victory 2028."

