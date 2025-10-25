Akua GMB Announces Upcoming Marriage, Pre-Wedding Photos Stir Reactions
- Ghana's Most Beautiful queen, Akua GMB, is set to marry her sweetheart in a posh wedding
- Akua GMB, the Ahafo representative for the 2021 GMB, announced her upcoming marriage with pre-wedding photos
- The beautiful photos have triggered massive congratulations from her followers on social media
Constance Adu Yeboah, the 2021 Ahafo Region representative in the Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, is set to tie the knot.
Adu Yeboah, affectionately known as Akua GMB, announced her upcoming nuptials in a series of posts on social media.
A flier shared on her Instagram page indicated that Akua was getting married to a man named Benny on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
See Akua GMB's wedding flier below:
She later shared a photo of herself and her man holding their hands. She was dressed in a short black outfit while Benny wore a black-and-white shirt over black trousers.
Sharing the photo, Akua GMB noted that she was going on a journey to forever on October 25.
"Journey to forever.... 25.10.25. #2Hearts1Bartels #ForeverBennysStance," her caption read.
Another post from Akua GMB, a video, showed behind the scenes of their pre-wedding photoshoot. The video showed other locations for the shoot, including a beach.
Watch the video below:
YEN.com.gh has yet to confirm the venue of Akua GMB's wedding; however, it is worth noting that she currently resides abroad.
As previously reported, Akua, a midwife by profession, relocated to the UK in 2024.
During her time in the competition, she delivered some impressive performances, but unfortunately, she was evicted in the fifth week because of a lack of votes.
Reactions to Akua GMB's pre-wedding photos
The pre-wedding images Akua GMB shared triggered loads of reactions from her followers. Many congratulated her, while others expressed their desire to grace the occasion and celebrate with her.
Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.
the_onlynanaama said:
"My Queen !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Odo A huge congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
poga_k_community said:
"Congratulations Nwuraba Akua. We wish you well in your new journey."
winifredakwaboah said:
"Onua I'm happy for you. May God bless this union. I'm searching for you."
emily_agyemang24 said:
"Nameee congratulations 🍾🎊🎈🎉 you deserve it and more congratulations!!!!!"
akuapretty25 said:
"Congratulations Akua 🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊 This is super beautiful 😍 ❤️❤️❤️."
amoanimaa._ said:
"Awwww awww❤️🔥don’t be surprised if I break my heels because of my dance skills 😂."
theahenkan said:
"Someone is in love 🌚… My Agyewodin Nanaa, I’m happy for you, girl. Enjoy Grace in your marriage 🙌. Amen."
emily_agyemang24 said:
"This is so beautiful to watch awwwwww name 🤭so happy for you 🥹."
Volta Region's Etornam wins 2025 GMB
Meanwhile, the Volta Region's representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Etornam Gagblezu, emerged as the winner.
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, she triumphed over 15 contestants representing other regions for the enviable position of Ghana's Most Beautiful
The grand finale held on October 19, 2025, was contested between Etornam, Upper East's Asakia, Ashanti Region's Sika, Bono East's Nana, and Greater Accra's Adjorkor.
