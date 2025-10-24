Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Ghana's longest-serving First Lady died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital after a short illness

Many Ghanaians have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, especially her children

Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, died on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Her sudden demise occurred at the Ridge Hospital following a short illness.

One of the people who has extended his condolences to the bereaved family is former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a Facebook post, the 2024 flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said Nana Konadu leaves a great legacy due to her commitment to Ghana's women and children.

He praised her efforts in women's rights advocacy during her tenure as First Lady.

"To the children and family of the late Madam Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, I share in your sorrow and extend my deepest condolences on your loss."

"Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings leaves behind a legacy defined by her unwavering commitment to the nation's women and girls. Throughout her time as First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and beyond, she was a true champion of women's advocacy. She didn't just speak about women's rights; she mobilised a movement," he added.

He indicated that Nana Konadu's role in empowering women cannot be overemphasised.

"Her work empowered countless women across Ghana to achieve financial independence and take up leadership roles. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Samira Bawumia pays tribute to Nana Konadu

Dr Bawumia's wife also paid tribute to Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

Samira Bawumia described Nana Konadu as an inspirational figure who would be missed.

"Mrs Rawlings was an inspirational figure who fiercely championed Women's Empowerment in Ghana. She will be fondly missed."

"May God grant her a peaceful rest and strengthen her children and the entire family," she added.

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings' children visit the Jubilee House to inform the President of their mother's death. Photo credit: @joy997, DailyViewGH, @switchfocus

Source: Instagram

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children spotted after mother's demise

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children were seen in public for the first time after their mother's death.

In a video, Zanetor and Kimathi looked emotional as they left the Jubilee House. They went with their maternal uncle and other family members to inform President John Mahama about the unfortunate news.

Ghanaians on social media expressed their condolences as footage of the former First Lady's children in their sombre mood evoked sadness.

Nana Konadu's children mourn their mother’s death

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that all four children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings were seen together for the first time since the news of their mother’s passing was made public.

In a viral video, they looked heartbroken over their mother's demise, with Amina Rawlings openly weeping while her sister, Yaa Asantewaa, comforted her.

The video touched many hearts and caused them to offer prayers and words of comfort to the Rawlings siblings.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh