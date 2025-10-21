Maame Serwaa made a rare public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend at Ypee's grandmother's funeral

In a video, the Kumawood actress was seen arriving at the funeral grounds and interacting with other attendees

Maame Serwaa's public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Renowned Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend.

Maame Serwaa storms Ypee's grandmother's funeral service with her rumoured boyfriend.



On Saturday, October 19, 2025, the actress was among the numerous people who attended the funeral service of rapper Ypee's late grandmother in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Maame Serwaa attends funeral with rumoured boyfriend

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Maame Serwaa was seen arriving at the funeral grounds.

The Kumawood actress sported an all-black outfit with dark sunglasses as she alighted from the back seat of her rumoured boyfriend's luxurious Range Rover.

The former child actress later held hands with her partner, known by many as Figasty, who wore a casual T-shirt and trousers with his cornrow hairstyle.

The couple were welcomed by Ypee and his relative before they went to the funeral grounds to greet the grieving family members.

Maame Serwaa and her boyfriend later gathered with the rapper and his associates as they observed the activities at the funeral service.

The video of Maame Serwaa attending Ypee's grandmother's funeral service with her rumoured boyfriend is below:

Maame Serwaa confirms relationship status

Maame Serwaa's rare appearance with her rumoured boyfriend at the funeral comes months after she opened up about her relationship in a March 2025 interview with media personality Nana Romeo.

The Kumawood actress confirmed that she was in a relationship and also explained why she had chosen to keep her private life out of the public space.

Maame Serwaa's rumoured boyfriend celebrates her birthday

Maame Serwaa's rumoured boyfriend surprised her with special gifts as she celebrated her 25th birthday on August 19, 2024.

In a TikTok video, the Kumawood actress was spotted with her partner, who visited her home to celebrate her new age milestone.

Maame Serwaa clarifies rumours about her boyfriend.



Maame Serwaa's alleged boyfriend arrived at her home in an unregistered luxurious Range Rover, which appeared to be his newest acquisition.

The young man entered the actress's bedroom, decorated with red roses and balloons for the special birthday celebration.

Maame Serwaa, beaming with a bright smile and spotting a beautiful black and white dress, embraced and shared a romantic kiss with her boyfriend as he wished her a happy birthday.

The actress's alleged boyfriend took out bundles of cash from his bag and sprayed many cedi notes on her as she took out her phone to capture the moment.

Maame Serwaa and rumoured boyfriend stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abimendz commented:

"How can you dress like this and follow your girlfriend to a funeral 😢?"

Sarah K. Arthur said:

"Everyone is against her choice of man, eii? This guy is also chewing gum and sipping malt at the same time? Love is truly blind o."

Ange Peace wrote:

'His dressing is good, but doesn't match the event. My thought though."

Lopes DeMayor commented:

"Personally, I don’t see anything wrong if he is her boyfriend, but I think the guy should know how to dress to fit an occasion, or maybe he didn’t know he would be attending a funeral. Maybe."

Maame Serwaa kicks against relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Maame Serwaa kicked against the idea of relocating abroad to do menial jobs.

In an interview, the actress noted that Ghanaians would ridicule her if they spotted her working regular jobs overseas.

Maame Serwaa also opened up about the amount of money she had accumulated from her Kumawood acting career.

