2021 Ahafo Region's representative in the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Akua, has announced her wedding on Instagram

The beauty queen wore elegant outfits and different hairstyles to complete her look for the pre-wedding photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's husband's dapper looks and expensive wristwatch online

Maame Akua Amankwa, popularly known as Akua GMB, a contestant from Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021, has shared her pre-wedding photos online.

The beauty queen has made her first public appearance with her husband-to-be on Instagram, much to the excitement of her followers.

Akua GMB flaunts her husband ahead of their lavish wedding.

Akua GMB flaunts her new husband

Akua GMB wowed many with the release of her stunning pre-wedding photos.

In the first shoot, the beauty queen looked chic in a short, black skintight dress that accentuated her curves as she posed alongside her fiancé.

She paired the look with a long, centre-parted hairstyle that cascaded down her back, and flawless makeup to complete her stunning appearance.

Her husband-to-be turned heads in a white graphic print, short-sleeved shirt and black trousers, showcasing a perfect blend of casual elegance.

Mr Benny stood out with his stylish haircut and beard, making a statement with a designer wristwatch as they shared the exciting news of their upcoming wedding, scheduled for October 25, 2025.

Akua GMB’s young husband rocks classy ensemble

In another photoshoot, Akua GMB couldn't hide her smile as she posed with her fiancé. She changed into a slanted-sleeve brown lace gown, paired with the same long centre-parted hairstyle.

Her makeup was bold, with long eyelashes and glossy lipstick, enhancing her elegant look.

She completed her ensemble with brown, pointed shoes featuring embellishments that matched the tone of her dress. Her fiancé, Mr Benny, continued to captivate attention with his impeccable fashion sense.

He wore a blue short-sleeved shirt that highlighted his well-built muscles, paired with black trousers. To complete the look, he opted for black loafers, adding a final touch of sophistication.

Akua GMB models in a yellow dress

Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB looked elegant in a sleeveless, cutout yellow gown during a beach photoshoot.

The celebrity couple looked absolutely adorable as they held each other closely, making for an unforgettable moment captured in the breathtaking photos.

Akua GMB's longtime boyfriend completed his look with stylish sunglasses, further enhancing his chic vibe.

Akua GMB rocks African print on fashion night

Akua GMB earned praises from her fans with her catwalking skills during the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful fashion night.

She looked elegant in a sleeveless African print gown designed with blue lace, which made her glow on stage.

The beauty queen looked terrific in a centre-parted black lustrous hairstyle accesorised with a glittering hairpin.

Akua GMB slays in a white dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akua GMB, also known as Ghanaian beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa, who impressed her fans with her growing sense of style.

Many were captivated by her gorgeous appearance during her birthday photoshoot.

Social media followers expressed admiration for her beauty, hairstyle, and flawless makeup in the Instagram comments.

