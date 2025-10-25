2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, known in private life as Patricia Amoah Nti, has dropped her pre-wedding videos on Instagram.

The beauty queen opted to keep her fiancé's face a secret as they posed for the trending video.

2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama drops pre-wedding video

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, who represented the East Region, Nana Ama Royale (a.k.a. Nana Ama Agyeiwaa), has teased her followers with a breathtaking video ahead of her lavish wedding.

The beauty goddess, as expected, looked effortlessly chic in a stylish ensemble and heavy makeup while rubbing her hands on her fiancé's body.

Nana Ama Royale's fiancé, whose face was hidden in the viral video, appeared to be wearing an expensive suit with a long-sleeve shirt.

The serial entrepreneur wowed many as she flaunted her expensive engagement ring in the viral video online.

The Instagram video of the 2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royale's pre-wedding shoot, is below:

2010 GMB Winner celebrates her birthday

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, made a bold fashion statement for her recent birthday photoshoot.

The chief executive officer of Aqua Gold turned heads with her stylish African print dress, which accentuated her curves.

The Instagram photo of Nana Ama Royale's 2025 birthday photoshoot is below:

Akua GMB announces her wedding on Instagram

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, who represented the Ahafo Region, Maame Akua Amankwah, has made headlines.

The beauty queen has shared her pre-wedding photos online ahead of her wedding on October 25, 2025.

Akua GMB wore three elegant outfits, which proved her status as a rising fashion influencer while modelling in trendy high heels.

The man of the moment, Benny, wore a simple yet stylish white short-sleeved shirt and black trousers paired with black sneakers for the pre-wedding shoot.

The Instagram photos are below:

