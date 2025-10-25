Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale Hides Her Boyfriend's Face as She Announces Her Wedding in a Video
Celebrities

2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale Hides Her Boyfriend's Face as She Announces Her Wedding in a Video

by  Portia Arthur
2 min read

2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, known in private life as Patricia Amoah Nti, has dropped her pre-wedding videos on Instagram.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The beauty queen opted to keep her fiancé's face a secret as they posed for the trending video.

Nana Ama Royale, GMB 2010 Winner, TV3's GMB, Beauty Queens In Ghana, Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, Celebrity Birthdays, Eastern Region
2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale Announces Wedding, Flaunts Diamond Ring in a Viral Pre-Wedding Video
Source: Instagram

2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama drops pre-wedding video

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, who represented the East Region, Nana Ama Royale (a.k.a. Nana Ama Agyeiwaa), has teased her followers with a breathtaking video ahead of her lavish wedding.

The beauty goddess, as expected, looked effortlessly chic in a stylish ensemble and heavy makeup while rubbing her hands on her fiancé's body.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

Nana Ama Royale's fiancé, whose face was hidden in the viral video, appeared to be wearing an expensive suit with a long-sleeve shirt.

The serial entrepreneur wowed many as she flaunted her expensive engagement ring in the viral video online.

Read also

Akua GMB's new boyfriend amazes fans with his dapper looks ahead of their lavish wedding

The Instagram video of the 2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royale's pre-wedding shoot, is below:

2010 GMB Winner celebrates her birthday

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, made a bold fashion statement for her recent birthday photoshoot.

The chief executive officer of Aqua Gold turned heads with her stylish African print dress, which accentuated her curves.

The Instagram photo of Nana Ama Royale's 2025 birthday photoshoot is below:

Akua GMB announces her wedding on Instagram

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, who represented the Ahafo Region, Maame Akua Amankwah, has made headlines.

The beauty queen has shared her pre-wedding photos online ahead of her wedding on October 25, 2025.

Akua GMB wore three elegant outfits, which proved her status as a rising fashion influencer while modelling in trendy high heels.

The man of the moment, Benny, wore a simple yet stylish white short-sleeved shirt and black trousers paired with black sneakers for the pre-wedding shoot.

The Instagram photos are below:

Read also

Akua GMB announces upcoming marriage, pre-wedding photos stir reactions

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot: